US 'Fairly Irrelevant' in Syria Talks - Former CIA Operative

"This meeting in Moscow between Iran, Turkey and Russia tells us that we are fairly irrelevant in Syria," Baer stated in an interview with CNN.
On December 20, the foreign ministers of the three countries met in Moscow. They emphasized the importance of expanding the ceasefire regime in Syria and announced their willingness to broker a future agreement between Damascus and the opposition.
Baer stated that the United States has lost Turkey and the loss has not been helpful for US foreign policy.
The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced that the United Nations planned to convene a third round of intra-Syrian talks on February 8, 2017. The last time talks took place was in April.
