Trump Appoints Ex-Bush Aide Bossert as Counterterrorism Adviser

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Thomas Bossert, a former Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, will serve as the next assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

"He [Bossert] has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity challenges. He will be an invaluable asset to our Administration," Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s transition team explained that Bossert will focus on domestic and transnational security, while Michael Flynn, who was appointed a national security adviser, will address international security challenges.

Bossert said in the statement he was looking forward to cooperating with Flynn in the Trump administration.

The appointee, who served as an Atlantic Council Senior Cybersecurity Fellow, called for improvement of the US cybersecurity.

"We must work toward cyber doctrine that reflects the wisdom of free markets, private competition and the important but limited role of government in establishing and enforcing the rule of law, honoring the rights of personal property, the benefits of free and fair trade, and the fundamental principles of liberty," he stated.

Since 2009, Bossert has had his own homeland and national security consulting business, according to the statement.