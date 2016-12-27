Trump Appoints Ex-Bush Aide Bossert as Counterterrorism Adviser

"He [Bossert] has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity challenges. He will be an invaluable asset to our Administration," Trump said in a statement.
Trump’s transition team explained that Bossert will focus on domestic and transnational security, while Michael Flynn, who was appointed a national security adviser, will address international security challenges.
Bossert said in the statement he was looking forward to cooperating with Flynn in the Trump administration.
"We must work toward cyber doctrine that reflects the wisdom of free markets, private competition and the important but limited role of government in establishing and enforcing the rule of law, honoring the rights of personal property, the benefits of free and fair trade, and the fundamental principles of liberty," he stated.
Since 2009, Bossert has had his own homeland and national security consulting business, according to the statement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete As the world watches Trump drain the swamp and just replace it with other swamp rats. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "We must work toward cyber doctrine that reflects the wisdom of free markets, private competition and the important but limited role of government in establishing and enforcing the rule of law, honoring the rights of personal property, the benefits of free and fair trade, and the fundamental principles of liberty," he stated. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Uhh, Donald, ISIS is Israel's sock puppet. This guy's whole career is invested in believing Neocon/Israeli fake news. Wake up.
nonyank
jas
---
These guys say private competition, but it's nothing more than "private" corporations sucking in public money as fast as they can while often just making the problem worse. One of the key answers to internet security is FREE and effective anti-virus software and companies fixing known vulnerabilities in software.
maxxus