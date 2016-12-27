Register
20:32 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

    Trump Appoints Ex-Bush Aide Bossert as Counterterrorism Adviser

    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    US
    Get short URL
    323340

    US President-elect Donald Trump said that Thomas Bossert, a former Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, will become the next assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism with the focus on domestic and transnational security.

    Businessman Vincent Viola arrives at Trump Tower for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on December 16, 2016 in New York
    © AFP 2016/ Bryan R. Smith
    Trump Nominates Virtu Financial Chair Vincent Viola as US Army Secretary
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Thomas Bossert, a former Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, will serve as the next assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

    "He [Bossert] has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity challenges. He will be an invaluable asset to our Administration," Trump said in a statement.

    Trump’s transition team explained that Bossert will focus on domestic and transnational security, while Michael Flynn, who was appointed a national security adviser, will address international security challenges.

    Bossert said in the statement he was looking forward to cooperating with Flynn in the Trump administration.

    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Obama Defers to Trump's 'Prerogative' in Nominating Tillerson, US Cabinet
    The appointee, who served as an Atlantic Council Senior Cybersecurity Fellow, called for improvement of the US cybersecurity.

    "We must work toward cyber doctrine that reflects the wisdom of free markets, private competition and the important but limited role of government in establishing and enforcing the rule of law, honoring the rights of personal property, the benefits of free and fair trade, and the fundamental principles of liberty," he stated.

    Since 2009, Bossert has had his own homeland and national security consulting business, according to the statement.

    Related:

    US Agencies Asked for Conflict of Interest Information on Trump Nominees
    Trump Nominates Virtu Financial Chair Vincent Viola as US Army Secretary
    Obama Defers to Trump's 'Prerogative' in Nominating Tillerson, US Cabinet
    Trump Picks Lawyer David Freidman as Nominee for US Ambassador to Israel
    Tags:
    Thomas Bossert, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      nonyank
      As the world watches Trump drain the swamp and just replace it with other swamp rats.
    • Reply
      jas
      "We must work toward cyber doctrine that reflects the wisdom of free markets, private competition and the important but limited role of government in establishing and enforcing the rule of law, honoring the rights of personal property, the benefits of free and fair trade, and the fundamental principles of liberty," he stated.
      ---
      These guys say private competition, but it's nothing more than "private" corporations sucking in public money as fast as they can while often just making the problem worse. One of the key answers to internet security is FREE and effective anti-virus software and companies fixing known vulnerabilities in software.
    • Reply
      maxxus
      Uhh, Donald, ISIS is Israel's sock puppet. This guy's whole career is invested in believing Neocon/Israeli fake news. Wake up.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok