Alaska Volcano Observatory Raises Bogoslof Volcano Alert to Red

“An ash-producing eruption started at 14:05 AKST (23:05 UTC) today and is continuing as recorded by seismic data on nearby islands, by lightning, and as seen in recent satellite images,” the report read.
It also said that one ash cloud reached around 30,000 feet.
The observatory raised the aviation alert level from a watch to a warning, according to the report.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I have seen that flying in to the Aleutians but I saw nothing as impressive as what is shown in this photo. I was more impressed with the old Russian Orthodox Church that was still standing and holding services after all these years. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete and some people get ready for the New Year with fire crackers. Looks like there may be a bigger 'fire cracker' waiting to go off. :)
