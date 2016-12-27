Trump Claims Credit for Market Growth, Christmas Shopping

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump said his victory in the presidential election contributed to the market growth and Christmas shopping.

The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

​On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20.