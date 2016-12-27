Trump Claims Credit for Market Growth, Christmas Shopping

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump said his victory in the presidential election contributed to the market growth and Christmas shopping.
The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016
On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He's right. Democrats lost because they don't have any plan except to get the people hating and fighting one another.
jas