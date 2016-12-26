Outgoing US President Obama Believes Could Have Won 2016 Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Barack Obama believes he could have won this year’s presidential election if had the right to run for the office, the outgoing US president said on Monday.

"I'm confident that if I had run again… I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama said in his exit interview with The Axe Files podcast co-produced by CNN and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

"I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one," Obama added.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Repudiate Up to 70% of Obama’s Executive Orders

When asked about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Obama said that she "performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances", but didn't receive a good treatment from media. "I think there was a double standard with her," Obama explained.

The United States’ presidential election took place on November 8, 2016. Republican nominee Donald Trump won, by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Clinton. Barack Obama’s presidential term officially expires on January 20, 2017.