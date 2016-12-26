Register
26 December 2016
    US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd after delivering a speech at the Niarchos foundation in Athens on November 16, 2016

    Outgoing US President Obama Believes Could Have Won 2016 Presidential Election

    US
    US President Barack Obama stated that he could have mobilized a majority of the American people and won this year’s presidential election if had the right to run for the office.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Barack Obama believes he could have won this year’s presidential election if had the right to run for the office, the outgoing US president said on Monday.

    "I'm confident that if I had run again… I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama said in his exit interview with The Axe Files podcast co-produced by CNN and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

    "I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one," Obama added.

    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Repudiate Up to 70% of Obama’s Executive Orders
    When asked about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Obama said that she "performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances", but didn't receive a good treatment from media. "I think there was a double standard with her," Obama explained.

    The United States’ presidential election took place on November 8, 2016. Republican nominee Donald Trump won, by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Clinton. Barack Obama’s presidential term officially expires on January 20, 2017.

      BorzoiBon
      Was that with the MKUltra?
      topolcats
      Obama with his comments is simply delusional!
      This house negro said: a vote for Hillary is a vote for me!
      So then if Hillary is not elected...it is suddenly a vote for Hillary and not him as he stated?....Talk about stupid comments!...Does Obama really believe this nonsense? LMAO

      Obama further state Hillary "performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances", but didn't receive a good treatment from media. "I think there was a double standard with her,"
      is this comment for real?...That comment alone proves the mulatto president of the US is in complete denial is response to his lack of legacy!....Obama legacy in history will read: I, a pretend black man, plantation servant, who has had more innocent black men & women killed under my term...
      ACHIEVED ABSOLUTELY NOTHING AS PRESIDENT !
      double bonus
      Let's all give thanks for the XXII Amendment!
      kooka
      Astonishing loss of reality.
      copius
      Obama's invasion force ready at border

      m.youtube.com/watch?v=S_wBmhnjBNw
      marcanhalt
      WOULDA. COULDA. SHOULDA. I imagine that the three blind mice that ran up the clock might have had these names, and remember what the farmer's wife did to them when they were caught. Let's all remember that George Sr had a 70% popularity with the American people as the result of Desert Storm. As the incumbent, he was a 'shoe-in', but he lost to Clinton who only garnered 39% of the popular vote. First, in the minds of the American people, Obama would have to get past Hillary in a run-off. Already, BS would have siphoned off a good share of the votes as did Perot with Bush. I suspect that Obama is continuing his blind affair with the barrel he was born in, and fed through its bung hole all of his life. Trump would have rolled him down Pennsylvania Avenue.
      jj42
      Obama doesn't even have half a brain.
