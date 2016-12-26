Washington Residents Laying Flowers at Russian Embassy

Youtube / Sputnik People Honor Victims of Tu-154 Plane Crash

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington residents are bringing flowers to the Russian Embassy on Monday to commemorate the victims of the Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea.

Several bouquets of roses and carnations along with candles were left by sympathetic locals at the fence of the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue. Two bouquet were brought by students and the faculty of the BAU International University in Washington.

The Unites States is celebrating Christmas on Sunday and Monday. Officially, the White House, State Department, Pentagon and other authorities have not expressed condolences to Russia regarding the tragedy. US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft was the only US official to do otherwise.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov Four Fragments of Tu-154 Plane Found in Black Sea

Russia mourns on Monday the victims of the Tu-154 military plane that crashed in the Black Sea off the Russian southwestern coast. The Tu-154 aircraft was en route to Syria with 92 people on board, when it disappeared from radar shortly after refueling at an airport in the Russian resort city of Adler.

Among 92 passengers there were members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeimim airbase in Syria to put on a New Year concert for Russian troops deployed there, nine journalists and prominent Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka.