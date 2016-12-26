Washington Residents Laying Flowers at Russian Embassy

Several bouquets of roses and carnations along with candles were left by sympathetic locals at the fence of the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue. Two bouquet were brought by students and the faculty of the BAU International University in Washington.
The Unites States is celebrating Christmas on Sunday and Monday. Officially, the White House, State Department, Pentagon and other authorities have not expressed condolences to Russia regarding the tragedy. US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft was the only US official to do otherwise.
Among 92 passengers there were members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeimim airbase in Syria to put on a New Year concert for Russian troops deployed there, nine journalists and prominent Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete May God bless the souls of this tragedy and help comfort their families.
copius