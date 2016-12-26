Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Repudiate Up to 70% of Obama’s Executive Orders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump will abolish some 60-70 percent of the executive orders issued by the outgoing US President Barack Obama, Gingrich, unofficial Trump’s adviser, said.

"And at 60 percent or 70 percent of his [Obama’s] executive orders, almost all of which will be repudiated by Trump. The things he's done this week can be turned around. It takes a little bit of legalized — I mean, the smart lawyers, but they'll turn it around," former US House of Representatives Speaker Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

Gingrich added, that it seemed to him that Obama was starting to understand that his legacy was on the verge of disappearing.

On Tuesday, in a bid to permanently ban oil drilling in most of the US Arctic waters and large portions of the Atlantic Ocean, Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a joint statement that the United States has banned new oil and gas drilling in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, while Ottawa will not pursue drilling in Canada’s Arctic waters.

On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20. During the election campaign Trump repeatedly pledged to cancel or change a vast number of Obama’s decisions.