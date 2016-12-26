Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Repudiate Up to 70% of Obama’s Executive Orders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump will abolish some 60-70 percent of the executive orders issued by the outgoing US President Barack Obama, Gingrich, unofficial Trump’s adviser, said.
"And at 60 percent or 70 percent of his [Obama’s] executive orders, almost all of which will be repudiated by Trump. The things he's done this week can be turned around. It takes a little bit of legalized — I mean, the smart lawyers, but they'll turn it around," former US House of Representatives Speaker Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.
Gingrich added, that it seemed to him that Obama was starting to understand that his legacy was on the verge of disappearing.
On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20. During the election campaign Trump repeatedly pledged to cancel or change a vast number of Obama’s decisions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Just far back into Obama's skeleton closet can Trump go? Eight years worth or just the last four years? Can he rescind the $160,000 a year pension to his mother for being a "caretaker" for eight years? For that kind of money, can she even spell "ATM"? Talk about dialectical materialism at work! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There's no other way to say this, Gingrich is an idiot and has no clue what he's talking about most of the time. I get so tired of reading loose blah blah of his. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete newt has a new soapbox...lucky boy! (sarcasm)
marcanhalt
jas
michael