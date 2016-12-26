Register
08:46 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Repudiate Up to 70% of Obama’s Executive Orders

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    31111122

    Former US House of Representatives Speaker and Trump's transition team vice chairman Newt Gingrich claimed Sunday that the president-elect will abolish majority of the outgoing US President Obama's executive orders.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump will abolish some 60-70 percent of the executive orders issued by the outgoing US President Barack Obama, Gingrich, unofficial Trump’s adviser, said.

    "And at 60 percent or 70 percent of his [Obama’s] executive orders, almost all of which will be repudiated by Trump. The things he's done this week can be turned around. It takes a little bit of legalized — I mean, the smart lawyers, but they'll turn it around," former US House of Representatives Speaker Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

    Gingrich added, that it seemed to him that Obama was starting to understand that his legacy was on the verge of disappearing.

    In this file photo taken Sept. 19, 2016, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich introduces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Ft. Myers, Fla
    © AFP 2016/ Evan Vucci
    Gingrich Praises Trump Nuke Tweet as 'Exactly Right, Says He's 'Serving Notice'
    On Tuesday, in a bid to permanently ban oil drilling in most of the US Arctic waters and large portions of the Atlantic Ocean, Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a joint statement that the United States has banned new oil and gas drilling in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, while Ottawa will not pursue drilling in Canada’s Arctic waters.

    On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20. During the election campaign Trump repeatedly pledged to cancel or change a vast number of Obama’s decisions.

    Related:

    China In, Russia Out: Trump Readjusting Washington's List of Top Threats
    Trump’s Transition Team Spokesman Turns Down White House Job
    Dems: Dissolving Trump Foundation Not Enough to Eliminate Conflicts of Interest
    Tags:
    executive order, Newt Gingrich, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Just far back into Obama's skeleton closet can Trump go? Eight years worth or just the last four years? Can he rescind the $160,000 a year pension to his mother for being a "caretaker" for eight years? For that kind of money, can she even spell "ATM"? Talk about dialectical materialism at work!
    • Reply
      jas
      There's no other way to say this, Gingrich is an idiot and has no clue what he's talking about most of the time. I get so tired of reading loose blah blah of his.
    • Reply
      michael
      newt has a new soapbox...lucky boy! (sarcasm)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Christmas Celerations Around the World
    Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok