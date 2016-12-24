Register
    FILE - In this April 1, 2014, file photo, Donald Trump, left, is joined by Carl Paladino during a gun rights rally at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y. Paladino, who co-chaired president-Elect Donald Trump's state campaign, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 23, 3016 that he told a New York alternative newspaper he hoped President Barack Obama would die from mad cow disease and that the first lady would return to being a male.

    Trump Campaign NY Co-Chair Wishes for Obama's Death, FLOTUS to Live With Apes

    An ally of President-elect Donald Trump and a former Republican nominee for governor of New York is facing calls for his resignation from the Buffalo School Board after publicly wishing President Barack Obama would die in 2017 and Michelle Obama would "return to being a male" and go to live with apes.

    Carl Paladino, who co-chaired Trump's New York campaign, told Art Voice that his wishes for 2017 include, "Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to [Obama senior adviser] Valerie Jarrett."

    Obama Admits United States ‘Not Cured’ of Racism

    As for Michelle Obama, he said, "I'd like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."
    Paladino also wished for Jarrett to be decapitated.

    Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, who beat Paladino in the 2010 governor's race, called his comments "racist, ugly and reprehensible."

    Paladino is known for courting controversy, and has been criticized in the past for other racist and anti-gay remarks

    "While most New Yorkers know Mr. Paladino is not to be taken seriously, as his erratic behavior defies any rational analysis and he has no credibility, his words are still jarring," Cuomo's statement said. "His remarks do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorker and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage."

    Trump's transition team said in a statement that, "Carl's comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse." Paladino spoke before Trump at rallies in New York during the president-elect's campaign.

    In a long statement the afternoon of December 23, Paladino said his comments had "nothing to do with race. That's the typical stance of the press when they can't otherwise defend the acts of the person being attacked. It's about two progressive elitist ingrates who have hated their country so badly and destroyed its fabric in so many respects in eight years."

    Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign stop on Sunday, March 13, 2016, at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Sanders: Trump Must Rescind Hiring of ‘Racist’ for White House Job

    He has also said he will not resign from the school board. The Buffalo Parent-Teacher Association has put forth a petition calling for him to be removed, which has now been signed by at least 5,000.

    In an interview with WBEN radio in Buffalo, Paladino asked, "Why would a person who is racist or had racist thoughts take on these challenges constantly? Are you serious?" the Times Union reported. He also said he had "many, many friends in the black community" and called liberals offended by the remarks "retarded."

    The White House has not commented on the remarks.

