'Trump’s Talk About More Nuclear Wepons Has Raised Threat Level for Everyone'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Trump said via Twitter that the United States should greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability. Earlier on Friday, Trump also said he the United States would win an arms face.
Engel underscored that US presidents have been working to make nuclear weapons less of a threat for 40 years.
"History has shown us that a country rushing to increase its nuclear arsenal doesn't build peace, but threatens it by spurring arms races and creating more dangerous material that could fall into the wrong hands," Engel added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete and engel is demonstrating the stupidity of the house of reps. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Thank God for Russia exposing the media manipulations of the West Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Engel is an idot as the Dems are sore losers. What should we do as the world modernizes their weapons??? We did invent the bomb but aren't supposed to stay modern? While Obama was worried about gay bathroom rights and golf he let us get a little behind.Now it's time to modernize as everyone else has done.Damn Democrats!!!
