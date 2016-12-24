'Trump’s Talk About More Nuclear Wepons Has Raised Threat Level for Everyone'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Trump said via Twitter that the United States should greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability. Earlier on Friday, Trump also said he the United States would win an arms face.

"The President-elect’s talk about more nuclear weapons has already raised the threat level for everyone," Engel stated on Friday. "I hope Mr. Trump will take a sober look at the ramifications of building more nuclear weapons and exercise greater caution."

Engel underscored that US presidents have been working to make nuclear weapons less of a threat for 40 years.

"History has shown us that a country rushing to increase its nuclear arsenal doesn't build peace, but threatens it by spurring arms races and creating more dangerous material that could fall into the wrong hands," Engel added.