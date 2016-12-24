Ex-House Speaker: Obama 'Rewards' Terrorists by Not Vetoing UN Israel Resolution

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council approved on a 14-0 vote — with the United States abstaining — a resolution calling for an immediate end to Jewish migration to the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
"No one should be confused, terrorists were rewarded. A democracy was knifed in the back by the Obama decision to not veto Security Council," Gingrich tweeted on Friday.
About 600,000 Jews live in heavily guarded enclaves in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, a number that has nearly doubled since the ill-fated 1992 Oslo peace accords.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said in Friday’s Security Council session that the US abstention would not diminish Washington’s commitment to Middle East peace.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Can someone explain what this is about? Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Michael Hill, It's about someone building houses on land that's is not legally their land. And it's about Newt Gingrich not being as smart as he thinks he is. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Michael Hill, Sheldon Adelson !! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I get the part about building illegally, Jas but what has the security council approving the resolution to stop the building got to do with terrorists? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Michael Hill, I think Israel's position is that if someone isn't 100% for them, they are 100% against them and the existence of Israel. And that anyone against Israel is a terrorist or supporter of terrorism. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Newt Gingrich is supposed to be a professor. I saw him give a lecture about some political point and it was pathetic. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Is that what Gingrich is suggesting? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I just now read who he is. What's he got to do with this though? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, I'm an Australian and I don't get the whole Israel thing. I don't understand why they have such power in America. They seem a greedy and ungrateful nation and I think they're way wrong in their dealing with Palestine. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete People need to remember that people like Gingrich think Hezbollah and Iran are worse than ISIL. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Michael Hill, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Israel_Lobby_and_U.S._Foreign_Policy Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Thanks for the heads up. The world would keep turning if my comments were deleted. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Michael Hill, $100m google is your friend !! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Gingrich rhetoric on anyone opposing Israel aggression being anti democracy and terrorists was bandied around a number of years ago as reverse psychology propaganda and did not work he's pulling out an old trick but its sooooo dated and especially know most people are educated on these propaganda moves its pathetic. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete another public mouthpiece for israel or is he earning his keep? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, I almost forgot what a jackass Gingrich is and why he got rejected when he was Speaker because he didn't do any of his contract for America. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Israel has to respect international law Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete www.washingtontimes.com/news/2013/aug/4/newt-gingrich-rethinks-neoconservative-views Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The USA in the Middle East is like a shake in your swimming pool.
And we have to be careful or our comments will be deleted. That's how it is.
Pro western propaganda centred around expressing every counter to there warmongering policies as being non democratic is so evil its sick to the core.
What Gingrich is promoting and supporting is not even close to the principals of 'democracy' but out and out 'fascism'.
Obama has boasted on many occasions he will use the ignorance of new generations to change the perspective of realities that exist or even reverse them, although in saying that he has done the right thing this time...it is amazing what a good dose of spite towards Trump will prompt him to do!!? this time its a humdinger.
Maybe Gingrich hasn't changed from his losing neocon ways as much as he claims. He just made a politically expedient decision to try and get back into gravy train politics.
