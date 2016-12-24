US Army Orders Northrop Grumman to Develop Systems to Combat Drones

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract stipulates development of defensive rocket artillery mortar command and control tactical defense measures, the Pentagon said on Friday.

© AFP 2016/ Bonny Schoonakker General Atomics Wins $349Mln Contract for US Air Force Drones

The work will include the development of counter drone capability and emerging technologies in sensors and electronic warfare. It will be carried out at the US Army's Redstone Arsenal in Alabama to be completed in Sept. 2018, the Defense Department said.

Drone technology has improved rapidly, enabling drones of all sizes and weights to be used as reconnaissance and attack aircraft. The US Army holds that drones are a significant threat to Army operations from both state and non-state actors.

There are more than 600 types of unmanned aircraft used in over 80 countries, according to the US Army Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Strategy Extract.