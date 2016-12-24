US Army Orders Northrop Grumman to Develop Systems to Combat Drones

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract stipulates development of defensive rocket artillery mortar command and control tactical defense measures, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Drone technology has improved rapidly, enabling drones of all sizes and weights to be used as reconnaissance and attack aircraft. The US Army holds that drones are a significant threat to Army operations from both state and non-state actors.
There are more than 600 types of unmanned aircraft used in over 80 countries, according to the US Army Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Strategy Extract.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes, does not matter how high tech one is now adays, other nations are just few steps behind. So the race must go on. Elect me the next president and i shall convince nation leaders to get rid of all killing tools to zero number. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I forgot where I heard or read it, but military spending is nothing more than a money laundering operation for campaign finance at taxpayer expense, and jobs program. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete does this mean that the army is wanting to defend itself against usaf drones? :) Or usn ones at that? :)
peaceactivist2
jas
michael