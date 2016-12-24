'Shameful': Speaker Ryan Decries US Abstention From UN Vote on Israel Resolution

The resolution, circulated by Egypt, states that Israel should "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."
"This is absolutely shameful," Ryan stated on Friday. "Today’s vote is a blow to peace that sets a dangerous precedent for further diplomatic efforts to isolate and demonize Israel."
Ryan noted that the incoming Republican-held Congress will work with President-elect Donald Trump to undo the damage caused by Obama and improve the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That nation should respect the existence of other races in the land as well. I decided to leave the church all together because the church preach peace that if you get spink on one chin, turn the other chin as well. If your enemy ask for the jacket, give him the shirt as well. But that nation do the opposite way which it worth not learning the history of those people. A kind heart person can't accept the actions of that kind of people.
