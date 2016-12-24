'Shameful': Speaker Ryan Decries US Abstention From UN Vote on Israel Resolution

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US delegation at the United Nations abstained from vote on Friday, allowing the resolution to pass.

The resolution, circulated by Egypt, states that Israel should "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

"This is absolutely shameful," Ryan stated on Friday. "Today’s vote is a blow to peace that sets a dangerous precedent for further diplomatic efforts to isolate and demonize Israel."

Ryan noted that the incoming Republican-held Congress will work with President-elect Donald Trump to undo the damage caused by Obama and improve the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem.