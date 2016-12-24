House Speaker: 2017 Defense Budget Will Help Rebuild US Fighting Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes the largest pay raise for US soldiers in six years, measures to combat sexual assault and streamline rules governing the purchase of weapons, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.

"We can all be glad that our troops will finally receive their largest pay raise in six years," Ryan stated on Friday. "This new law also takes important steps to rebuild our fighting force, streamline the defense acquisition process and combat military sexual assault."

Ryan took aim at outgoing President Barack Obama in his statement remarking that until his last hour in office he will not be able to transfer detainees held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to the United States.

The $618. 7 billion 2017 NDAA was signed into law by President Obama on Friday.