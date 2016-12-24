FBI: Ex-Gymnastic Team Doctor Busted With 37k Child Porn Images

“The university and its police department investigated Nassar in 2014 after a then recent graduate alleged that Nassar sexually assaulted her during a visit to his campus office for a treatment for hip pain. The university's Title IX investigator cleared Nassar and the Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to issue charges,” 9 News reported.
The doctor had previously served as a physician for the USA Gymnastics team during four Olympic events.
Nassar’s indictment was unsealed last week, revealing that he has been charged with two counts of child pornography in federal court for collecting "thousands of images of child pornography" over the course of 14 years. Included in the images are children under the age of 12.
The doctor is also charged in Ingham County with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13.
The hard drives filled with disturbing content were labeled with Nassar’s name and phone number, and found in a garbage can on the edge of his property as agents executed a search warrant. The trash bin was due to be picked up prior to the search, but trash collection was reported to have run late that day.
The FBI stated that they recovered videos of the doctor sexually assaulting young girls in a pool. Other images and videos included young girls exposing themselves, or being raped.
"If true, that's appalling," Federal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent stated. "And I'm not going to set Dr. Nassar loose in our community until this (case) is resolved."
The agency is continuing forensic reviews of Nassar’s other computers and devices, but they appear to have been wiped clean.
"The current (federal) charges do not relate to Nassar’s employment at MSU. Also, according to MSU Police, the investigation into the child pornography charges has not revealed any images of victims in the complaints of criminal sexual conduct that the department also is investigating,” MSU Spokesman Jason Cody said in a statement released on Monday.
If convicted, Nassar faces up to 40 years in prison on federal child pornography charges, and up to life in prison if convicted on molestation charges in Ingham County.
Nassar is now being held without bond, after Judge Kent described him as “the worst” kind of danger to the community. The judge described the evidence against the accused pedophile as “very heavy.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The hard drives filled with disturbing content were labeled with Nassar’s name and phone number, and found in a garbage can on the edge of his property as agents executed a search warrant. The trash bin was due to be picked up prior to the search, but trash collection was reported to have run late that day. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Can't he tossed it in a crack somewhere? Instead if the trash? Could it be plainted? Could it be his wife? His son? Or a wolve in sheep skin? A monster in doctor uniform? He must be mentally illed. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "If true, that's appalling," Federal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent stated. "And I'm not going to set Dr. Nassar loose in our community until this (case) is resolved." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Q, That was 30 years ago and before there was such big money in prisons and prison labor. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So instead of just wiping them with readily available software or even putting them in the neighbor's trash, he put labeled hard drives full of kiddie porn in the curbside trash. I don't believe it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is a criminal to be killed not jailed. Mother fucker goes with children, all this guys who are pedophiles should be hanged. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The hard drives were most-likely planted, unless this guy is a total idiot. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, you are so right. It's most un-American that some people have turned just about everything in this country into an industry. This carries over to education, medical, religion, etc.
jas
---
Whoa. What a minute. That doesn't make any sense for him to do that.
peaceactivist2
Q
I thought everyone in Amerika was supposed to be considered innocent until proven guilty?
jasin reply toQ(Show commentHide comment)
jas
mounir.assi
double bonus
There is no better way to destroy a person's reputation than through
these types of charges, so they are suspect, given the narrative.
Gov't agencies and law enforcement are well knows for going through
people's garbage [dumpster diving] and this guy putting his name and
phone number on these drives would guarantee they would be found
and used as evidence against him, even if the garbage was picked up.
Unless, this guy really is that dumb, in which case he deserves it then.
Qin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)