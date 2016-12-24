Register
15:32 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Detainee in handcuffs

    FBI: Ex-Gymnastic Team Doctor Busted With 37k Child Porn Images

    © Fotolia/ jinga80
    US
    Get short URL
    8123804

    At least 37,000 images and videos of child pornography have been found on hard drives seized by the FBI, belonging to a former USA Gymnastics team physician. Additionally, some of the videos contained footage of the former doctor molesting girls, with one of his alleged victims being just six years old.

    Child abuse
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Head of German 'Pedophilia Project' Believed Sex Was Beneficial for Street Kids
    On Wednesday, 53-year-old former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nasser, of Holt, Michigan, appeared for his formal arraignment, pretrial conference, and detention hearing. Nassar was fired from his position at the university in September.

    “The university and its police department investigated Nassar in 2014 after a then recent graduate alleged that Nassar sexually assaulted her during a visit to his campus office for a treatment for hip pain. The university's Title IX investigator cleared Nassar and the Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to issue charges,” 9 News reported.

    The doctor had previously served as a physician for the USA Gymnastics team during four Olympic events.

    Nassar’s indictment was unsealed last week, revealing that he has been charged with two counts of child pornography in federal court for collecting "thousands of images of child pornography" over the course of 14 years. Included in the images are children under the age of 12.

    The doctor is also charged in Ingham County with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13.

    The hard drives filled with disturbing content were labeled with Nassar’s name and phone number, and found in a garbage can on the edge of his property as agents executed a search warrant. The trash bin was due to be picked up prior to the search, but trash collection was reported to have run late that day.

    The FBI stated that they recovered videos of the doctor sexually assaulting young girls in a pool. Other images and videos included young girls exposing themselves, or being raped.

    Bitcoin keychain
    © Flickr/ BTC Keychain
    Bitcoins Used to Buy Child Sex Abuse Images Will Be Tracked, Blocked
    While arguing that the doctor should not be granted bond, assistant US attorney Sean Lewis told the court that there are sexual assault allegations against Nassar that go back decades, and that some of the children were as young as six. Nearly 60 women have come forward since this summer stating that they were sexually assaulted by him, some asserting that the abuse took place during medical procedures.

    "If true, that's appalling," Federal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent stated. "And I'm not going to set Dr. Nassar loose in our community until this (case) is resolved."

    The agency is continuing forensic reviews of Nassar’s other computers and devices, but they appear to have been wiped clean.

    "The current (federal) charges do not relate to Nassar’s employment at MSU. Also, according to MSU Police, the investigation into the child pornography charges has not revealed any images of victims in the complaints of criminal sexual conduct that the department also is investigating,” MSU Spokesman Jason Cody said in a statement released on Monday.

    If convicted, Nassar faces up to 40 years in prison on federal child pornography charges, and up to life in prison if convicted on molestation charges in Ingham County.

    Nassar is now being held without bond, after Judge Kent described him as “the worst” kind of danger to the community. The judge described the evidence against the accused pedophile as “very heavy.”

    Related:

    England's Football Association Starts Inquiry Into Child Sex Abuse
    'Game Changer' Tech Developed to Stop Child Sex Abuse Online
    Frictions Over 'Child Sex' Sour Turkish-Swedish Relations
    Police Looking for Suspect in Child Sex Attack in Southern France
    New Report Reveals High Number of Child Sex Abuse in England and Wales
    Tags:
    Pedophile, Molestation, Sex Abuse, Michigan State University, USA Olympic Team, Larry Nasser, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      The hard drives filled with disturbing content were labeled with Nassar’s name and phone number, and found in a garbage can on the edge of his property as agents executed a search warrant. The trash bin was due to be picked up prior to the search, but trash collection was reported to have run late that day.
      ---
      Whoa. What a minute. That doesn't make any sense for him to do that.
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Can't he tossed it in a crack somewhere? Instead if the trash? Could it be plainted? Could it be his wife? His son? Or a wolve in sheep skin? A monster in doctor uniform? He must be mentally illed.
    • Reply
      Q
      "If true, that's appalling," Federal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent stated. "And I'm not going to set Dr. Nassar loose in our community until this (case) is resolved."

      I thought everyone in Amerika was supposed to be considered innocent until proven guilty?
    • Reply
      jasin reply toQ(Show commentHide comment)
      Q, That was 30 years ago and before there was such big money in prisons and prison labor.
    • Reply
      jas
      So instead of just wiping them with readily available software or even putting them in the neighbor's trash, he put labeled hard drives full of kiddie porn in the curbside trash. I don't believe it.
    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      This is a criminal to be killed not jailed. Mother fucker goes with children, all this guys who are pedophiles should be hanged.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      The hard drives were most-likely planted, unless this guy is a total idiot.

      There is no better way to destroy a person's reputation than through
      these types of charges, so they are suspect, given the narrative.

      Gov't agencies and law enforcement are well knows for going through
      people's garbage [dumpster diving] and this guy putting his name and
      phone number on these drives would guarantee they would be found
      and used as evidence against him, even if the garbage was picked up.

      Unless, this guy really is that dumb, in which case he deserves it then.
    • Reply
      Qin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, you are so right. It's most un-American that some people have turned just about everything in this country into an industry. This carries over to education, medical, religion, etc.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok