US State Dept. Warns Americans Against Traveling to Egypt Due to Terror Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The department warned US citizens against traveling to such places in Egypt as Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada.

"US Mission personnel are allowed to travel to these areas," the release said on Friday.

The release added that US diplomatic personnel are prohibited from staying in the Western Desert and the Sinai Peninsula outside the beach resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The State Department noted in the release that over the past two years, terrorist groups, including Daesh, have targeted Egyptian government and security forces, public venues, including tourist sites, civil aviation and other modes of public transportation as well as a diplomatic facility.