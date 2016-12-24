CEO Tells Trump Lockheed Martin Committed to Cut Cost of F-35 Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, Trump said in a statement that he has asked the airplane manufacturer Boeing to list a price for the F/A-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft as a result of the sky-high cost of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jet.
"I had a very good conversation with President-elect Trump this afternoon," Hewson stated in the statement on Friday. "I gave him my personal commitment to drive the cost [of the F-35 jet] down aggressively."
"We [Lockheed Martin] are ready to deliver," Hewson noted.
The estimated cost of the F-35 over its life exceeds $1.4 trillion.
Interesting how a man who has not even been confirmed as president, pays NO taxes and has let the TAXPAYERS bail him out of his finsncial Boondoggles and Con schemes 6 yes 6 times....he is interesting in saving taxpayers money....BULLSHI-!

Lockheed and other defense contractors have been paying more than the going commercial rate for the cost of money to the non-military private sector during this Administration; part of the bank "bail-out" deal which in effect nationalized US banks was to allow the bankrupt banks first dibs at the juicy Federal jobs. Probably banking expenses including interest charges added somewhere in the neighborhood of double the cost owing to accounting requirements and other regulatory issues on the part of the banks involved.

Yes, Mom promises her whining boy to stop and she will bring him candies. This may work well in politics as well. Will wait and see

After months or years of exposure in the media now the contractor of the F35 assures the us that the cost will be reduced, which means that the cost is controllable. Why was it not controlled before during the Obama administration? Has the profit margin changed or did the "super-profits", (for use of a milder word, milder than the one I have in mind), dwindle at the moment when the company stands to lose the contract?

Any time you work for the US government they constantly change the rules and rrequirements and specs which are respinsible for the out of control costs.

For those of a scholarly bent, here is a technical paper on the reforms to defense acquisition introduced just prior to and during the startup of the Obama Administration courtesy of the US Army's Military History Institute. To cut to the chase start on page 185 then work back.
Nobody should have to beg her to be honest. She just admitted to intentionally overcharging. Excessively expensive and still malfunctioning junk.
finance should be run as in WW II: open P.O.'s that can only be financed by factors charging a fixed fee at simple interest rates, not banks, and then only when the government itself did not see fit to "tote the note."
I have a box of Krispy Kremes as betting collateral that says the cost of the F-35 is times three its actual cost of production owing to the present cost of money to Lockheed.
It seems to me that cost was controllable all the time, but lack of good purchasing management on this project is linked to the present government. and that controllability, co-incidentally, is evident at time the old administration is going out. Is there a correlation between the amount of unlimited profits made by a given contractor and the government in power? Buddy, Buddy system, perhaps?
The american public has to ask questions. Something stinks here!
Papa is coming home. The sink, garbage area, toilets and soiled bed sheets have to be cleaned.
IMO the Packard Commission deserves much of the blame but that work was what we call a "good college try."
The lesson to be learned is that in a world where disruptive innovation is viewed as the optimum solution to everything, it is absurd to expect to not always be off-balance and confused by even your own decision-making processes, especially when the whole point of managing costs comes down to achieving stability and predictability.