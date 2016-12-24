Register
15:36 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    F-35 Lightning II fighter jet

    CEO Tells Trump Lockheed Martin Committed to Cut Cost of F-35 Program

    © Flickr/ Airman Magazine
    US
    Get short URL
    1284637

    Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said in a statement she has promised US President-elect Donald Trump during a private conversation on Friday to reduce the cost of the F-35 multirole combat jet.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, Trump said in a statement that he has asked the airplane manufacturer Boeing to list a price for the F/A-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft as a result of the sky-high cost of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jet.

    "I had a very good conversation with President-elect Trump this afternoon," Hewson stated in the statement on Friday. "I gave him my personal commitment to drive the cost [of the F-35 jet] down aggressively."

    Air Force One, with President Barack Obama aboard, lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Paul Beaty
    Boeing CEO Promises Trump Air Force One Will Be Less Than $4B
    Hewson pointed out that she understands the importance of Trump's approach to deliver exceptional capability for the US military at the lowest cost for American taxpayers.

    "We [Lockheed Martin] are ready to deliver," Hewson noted.

    The estimated cost of the F-35 over its life exceeds $1.4 trillion.

    Related:

    After Meeting Trump, Boeing CEO Vows to Build New Air Force One for Under $4Bln
    Trump Pledges to Work With Boeing to Cut Costs of Air Force One
    Tags:
    cost-cutting, F-35, Lockheed Martin, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      "We [Lockheed Martin] are ready to deliver," Hewson noted.
      --
      Nobody should have to beg her to be honest. She just admitted to intentionally overcharging. Excessively expensive and still malfunctioning junk.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      Interesting how a man who has not even been confirmed as president, pays NO taxes and has let the TAXPAYERS bail him out of his finsncial Boondoggles and Con schemes 6 yes 6 times....he is interesting in saving taxpayers money....BULLSHI-!
    • Reply
      support
      Lockheed and other defense contractors have been paying more than the going commercial rate for the cost of money to the non-military private sector during this Administration; part of the bank "bail-out" deal which in effect nationalized US banks was to allow the bankrupt banks first dibs at the juicy Federal jobs. . Probably banking expenses including interest charges added somewhere in the neighborhood of double the cost owing to accounting requirements and other regulatory issues on the part of the banks involved.

      finance should be run as in WW II: open P.O.'s that can only be financed by factors charging a fixed fee at simple interest rates, not banks, and then only when the government itself did not see fit to "tote the note."

      I have a box of Krispy Kremes as betting collateral that says the cost of the F-35 is times three its actual cost of production owing to the present cost of money to Lockheed.
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Yes, Mom promises her whining boy to stop and she will bring him candies. This may work well in politics as well. Will wait and see
    • Reply
      goldcamshaft
      After months or years of exposure in the media now the contractor of the F35 assures the us that the cost will be reduced, which means that the cost is controllable. Why was it not controlled before during the Obama administration? Has the profit margin changed or did the "super-profits", (for use of a milder word, milder than the one I have in mind), dwindle at the moment when the company stands to lose the contract?
      It seems to me that cost was controllable all the time, but lack of good purchasing management on this project is linked to the present government. and that controllability, co-incidentally, is evident at time the old administration is going out. Is there a correlation between the amount of unlimited profits made by a given contractor and the government in power? Buddy, Buddy system, perhaps?
      The american public has to ask questions. Something stinks here!
      Papa is coming home. The sink, garbage area, toilets and soiled bed sheets have to be cleaned.
    • Reply
      michael
      this ought to be good to watch. :)
    • Reply
      nonyank
      Any time you work for the US government they constantly change the rules and rrequirements and specs which are respinsible for the out of control costs.
    • Reply
      support
      For those of a scholarly bent, here is a technical paper on the reforms to defense acquisition introduced just prior to and during the startup of the Obama Administration courtesy of the US Army's Military History Institute. To cut to the chase start on page 185 then work back.

      www.bridgewaterenergy.net/DefenseAcquisitionUSA1960throughObamaReforms2009.pdf

      IMO the Packard Commission deserves much of the blame but that work was what we call a "good college try."

      The lesson to be learned is that in a world where disruptive innovation is viewed as the optimum solution to everything, it is absurd to expect to not always be off-balance and confused by even your own decision-making processes, especially when the whole point of managing costs comes down to achieving stability and predictability.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok