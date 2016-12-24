CEO Tells Trump Lockheed Martin Committed to Cut Cost of F-35 Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, Trump said in a statement that he has asked the airplane manufacturer Boeing to list a price for the F/A-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft as a result of the sky-high cost of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jet.

"I had a very good conversation with President-elect Trump this afternoon," Hewson stated in the statement on Friday. "I gave him my personal commitment to drive the cost [of the F-35 jet] down aggressively."

Hewson pointed out that she understands the importance of Trump's approach to deliver exceptional capability for the US military at the lowest cost for American taxpayers.

"We [Lockheed Martin] are ready to deliver," Hewson noted.

The estimated cost of the F-35 over its life exceeds $1.4 trillion.