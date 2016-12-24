Register
15:36 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama waves to the crowd after delivering a speech at the Niarchos foundation in Athens on November 16, 2016 at the end of his official visit in Greece

    US Official Denies Obama Cooperated With Palestinians on UN's Israel Resolution

    © AFP 2016/ ARIS MESSINIS
    US
    Get short URL
    319411

    The administration of outgoing president Barack Obama did not cooperate secretly with Egypt or the Palestinian Authority on the drafting the resolution condemning Israel that it refused to veto in the UN Security Council on Friday, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rhodes was speaking after the US government refused earlier on Friday to veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement building in the West Bank. The resolution passed 14-0 and solely the United States abstained from voting.

    "The notion that we were involved in drafting this is just not true, Rhodes, deputy national security advisor for strategic communications told reporters in a conference call on Friday. "We did not indicate to any un member how we would vote on the resolution."

    Israeli Flag Masks Stars on US Flag
    © Flickr/ zeevveez
    US Lawmaker Calls for Boosting Ties With Israel After Obama’s 'Betrayal'
    Rhodes explained that the US diplomats at the United Nations did not know what the Egyptian-drafted resolution contained until it was presented publicly.

    Only after the resolution had been made public and been studied by US officials was the decision taken not to veto it, he added.

    Speaking on the United States' abstention from vetoing the resolution, Rhodes said that Barack Obama never warned President-elect Donald Trump in advance that he was not going to veto a motion condemning Israeli settlement building on the West Bank.

    "I am not aware that [President] Obama and the president-elect spoke about this. I am not aware of any conversation we had about this," Rhodes, the US deputy national security advisor for strategic communications told a conference call with reporters on Friday.

    Trump had previously urged Obama to veto the resolution and responded to the outgoing president’s action by tweeting on Friday that after he takes office on January 20, he would act to reverse Obama’s policies on the resolution vote and other Middle East issues.

    Related:

    US Efforts for Israeli-Palestinian Peace Failed, White House Official Says
    Israel Calls in Ambassadors From Senegal, New Zealand Over UN Resolution
    'Shameful Chapter' in History of UN: US Senator Lashes Out at Israel Resolution
    UN Secretary-General: Resolution on Israel Settlements ‘Significant Step’
    US Senator Slams 'Disgraceful' US Abstention From UN’s Israel Resolution Vote
    Israel Disappointed US Fails to Veto 'Disgraceful' UN Resolution on Settlements
    Tags:
    veto, resolution, Barack Obama, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Obama tries to take credit for other people being reasonable, since ti is apparently too much for him. One can tell how the US is uncooperative with Egypt by how the media criticizes Sisi about every little thing.

      Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood were Obama's preference.
    • Reply
      FightForTruth
      My heart bleeds peanut butter for these poor people.
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgers
      Obama belongs in Jail!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok