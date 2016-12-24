Register
15:32 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Police car lights

    Four Bodies Found at Property of Retired New York Cop

    © Flickr/ Robert Kuykendall
    US
    Get short URL
    253322

    Four bodies were discovered on the New York property of retired Briarcliff Manor police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, and are believed to be men who went missing in April.

    Noah Winchester
    ABC7
    Law & Order: Ex-California Cop Arrested for Raping Women in Two Cities
    Tartaglione, 49, was arrested and indicted on drug conspiracy charges on Monday, and accusations that he killed the four men. The following day, law enforcement descended onto a property that he was renting in Orange County to conduct a search, and discovered the victims’ bodies.

    The former officer is accused of killing Martin Luna, Urbano Santiago, Miguel Luna, and Hector Gutierrez, execution-style in a local bar owned by his brother. The murders are alleged to have been part of a cocaine deal gone wrong, though prosecutors believe that some of the men were not involved in the drug sale, but merely in the wrong place at the wrong time.

    Tartaglione had been interviewed by federal agents just weeks before.

    "While all murders tear at the fabric of our communities, when the alleged perpetrator of a gangland-style, quadruple homicide is a former police officer, that strikes at the heart of civilized society," US Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

    In 1999, Tartaglione was charged with official misconduct and perjury after testifying in a friend’s license-revocation case. The friend was acquitted, but fired from his job as a police officer.

    Four years later, Tartaglione sued for wrongful termination and won $300,000 in back pay, plus his job back.

    Tartaglione was also accused of beating and harassing television host Clay Tiffany on multiple occasions. Tiffany passed away last year, but had settled a federal lawsuit against the Briarcliff Village and the former officer for an excess of $1.1 million.

    In 2008, Tartaglione retired from the force on disability and was receiving an annual tax-free pension of $65,000 a year. He was reportedly planning to give up the pension however, and had applied for a job with the Mount Vernon Police Department earlier this year.

    Prosecutors believe that Tartaglione had been conspiring to sell cocaine between June 2015 and April 2016.

    The NYPD will add 450 officers to its counterterrorism division. But could that money be better spent elsewhere?
    © Flickr/ (vincent desjardins)
    Taste of Freedom? New York’s ‘Cannibal Cop’ Cleared of All Charges
    Tartaglione remains in custody, and is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess, with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and four counts of murder, in furtherance of a conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, USA Today reports.

    "These four men had not been seen or heard from since the day of their alleged murder," Bharara said. "We hope that today's arrest brings some measure of comfort to the victims' families and loved ones."

    If convicted, Tartaglione faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison on the drug conspiracy charge, as well as a minimum of 20 years and the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison for each charge of murder in furtherance of the drug conspiracy. Federal prosecutors have not yet announced if they will seek the death penalty.

    "He took an oath. He was a police officer," Chester police Chief Peter Graziano told USA Today. "This is incomprehensible… What happened that made him turn to this kind of activity I don't know."

    Related:

    'A Very Dangerous Trend’? Cop Robots Could Change the Game for US Police
    It's Way Harder Than You Think to Sue a US Cop for Civil Rights Violations
    Bad Cop, Better Cop: Russia Might Make a Better World Gendarme Than US
    US Cop Accused of Choking Suspect With Gun Found Not Guilty
    US Embassy Talking to Jordan Officials After Local Cop Kills Two Americans
    Tags:
    Drugs, Murder, Chester Police, Preet Bharara, Nicholas Tartaglione, Barcliff Manor, Barcliff Villiage
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      "He took an oath. He was a police officer," Chester police Chief Peter Graziano told USA Today. "This is incomprehensible… What happened that made him turn to this kind of activity I don't know."
      ---
      Unfortunately, this is the rule and not the exception. There aren't many cops that aren't into something or sleeping with someone's wife while the guy's working.
    • Reply
      Crowbar
      No surprise as the way they are treated.Hillary and Obamas war on cops and praise of thugs probably caused this.When the thug is made out to be good the cop probably thought he was doing right according to the Dems.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok