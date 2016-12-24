Chicago Record: Four Days Without Deadly Shooting

Planas had been involved in a fight with another man on a sidewalk when he was fatally shot in the abdomen.
Despite there being no gun fatalities in four days, the city was not murder-free, as there was at least one reported homicide by stabbing on Monday evening. The victim was a 58-year-old man whose name has not been released.
The year 2016’s longest stretch without fatal gunfire in the city was just over 81 hours, back in April. During that time, the city went 3 days, 9 hours, and 23 minutes without a gun-related homicide.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 691 known fatal shootings in the city, as well as over 4,200 people shot. Homicides overall are expected to surpass 750 in the city by the year’s end.
Chicago is expecting its 2016 murder total to be the highest in nearly two decades. Last year, 481 people were murdered in the Windy City.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Rain, snow, and cold keep the ghettos safe and quiet. I loved the winter as a child growing up in the S Bronx. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Yeah, they've run out of people to kill! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A city ran by Democrats and no guns allowed = 4200 people shot in one city. Now people that's how good gun control works. A city with no guns yet 4200 people capped so far this year probably will rise to 4400 by new years with all the gun fire.But 4 whole days without a killing are they sure as this doesn't sound right. That's sad less people are killed in wars these days than just one city here ,as Iraq and Afghanistan appear safer than gun free Chicago. Just remember common sense gun control laws work according to the Democrats.
