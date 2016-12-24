Chicago Record: Four Days Without Deadly Shooting

© REUTERS/ Andrew Nelles Chicago Murder Count Highest in 20 years; 701 Recorded So Far

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the last reported fatal shooting was at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday, with the last reported shooting death occurring just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was 34-year-old Joel Planas.

Planas had been involved in a fight with another man on a sidewalk when he was fatally shot in the abdomen.

Despite there being no gun fatalities in four days, the city was not murder-free, as there was at least one reported homicide by stabbing on Monday evening. The victim was a 58-year-old man whose name has not been released.

The year 2016’s longest stretch without fatal gunfire in the city was just over 81 hours, back in April. During that time, the city went 3 days, 9 hours, and 23 minutes without a gun-related homicide.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 691 known fatal shootings in the city, as well as over 4,200 people shot. Homicides overall are expected to surpass 750 in the city by the year’s end.

Chicago is expecting its 2016 murder total to be the highest in nearly two decades. Last year, 481 people were murdered in the Windy City.