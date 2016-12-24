Register
15:37 GMT +324 December 2016
    Chicago skyline as seen from the top of the original Sears Tower. Homan Square. Chicago, IL

    Chicago Record: Four Days Without Deadly Shooting

    © Flickr/ Michael Linden
    US
    325660

    As the year comes to a close, Chicago has broken their record for the most days in a row without a deadly shooting in 2016, going four days without any reported lethal gunfire.

    Police officers watch protesters during a demonstration in reaction to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois, November 27, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Nelles
    Chicago Murder Count Highest in 20 years; 701 Recorded So Far
    According to the Chicago Sun Times, the last reported fatal shooting was at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday, with the last reported shooting death occurring just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was 34-year-old Joel Planas.

    Planas had been involved in a fight with another man on a sidewalk when he was fatally shot in the abdomen.

    Despite there being no gun fatalities in four days, the city was not murder-free, as there was at least one reported homicide by stabbing on Monday evening. The victim was a 58-year-old man whose name has not been released.

    The year 2016’s longest stretch without fatal gunfire in the city was just over 81 hours, back in April. During that time, the city went 3 days, 9 hours, and 23 minutes without a gun-related homicide.

    Since the beginning of the year, there have been 691 known fatal shootings in the city, as well as over 4,200 people shot. Homicides overall are expected to surpass 750 in the city by the year’s end.

    Chicago is expecting its 2016 murder total to be the highest in nearly two decades. Last year, 481 people were murdered in the Windy City.

    Homicide, Murder, Shootings, Gun Violence, Illinois, Chicago
      Jackov
      Rain, snow, and cold keep the ghettos safe and quiet. I loved the winter as a child growing up in the S Bronx.
      questfortruth
      Yeah, they've run out of people to kill!
      Crowbar
      A city ran by Democrats and no guns allowed = 4200 people shot in one city. Now people that's how good gun control works. A city with no guns yet 4200 people capped so far this year probably will rise to 4400 by new years with all the gun fire.But 4 whole days without a killing are they sure as this doesn't sound right. That's sad less people are killed in wars these days than just one city here ,as Iraq and Afghanistan appear safer than gun free Chicago. Just remember common sense gun control laws work according to the Democrats.
    Multimedia

