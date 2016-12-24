CIA Chief Warns the Obama Administration Against Anti-Russian Moves

"I don't think we should resort to some of the tactics and techniques that our adversaries employ against us. I think we need to remember what we're fighting for," Brennan said in an interview with National Public Radio broadcast on Friday morning.
Brennan said that the tit-for-tat methods of retaliation that have been suggested are “beneath us.”
"We're fighting for our country, our democracy, our way of life, and to engage. And the skullduggery that some of our opponents and adversaries engage in, I think is beneath this country's greatness," Brennan stated.
At a year-end press conference on Friday, Putin again commented on accusations that the Russian government interfered with the election, asserting that the Democratic Party is blaming their failures on external factors.
"The current [US] administration and the leadership of the US Democratic Party are trying to put the blame for all their failures on external factors. We know that the Democratic Party has lost not only the presidential elections, but also the Senate [race], where the Republicans now have a majority, and in the Congress, where the Republicans have a majority [as well]. Is it also my doing?" Putin said.
Brennan also discussed Syria in his NPR interview, and predicted that the recapture of Aleppo will not end violence in the region.
"Aleppo's fall, to me is not a sign that there is going to be an end to this conflict because I am convinced that many, many of those oppositionists, the ones who are trying to reclaim their country for their families, for their neighbors, for their children, will continue to fight," he said.
