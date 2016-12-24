Register
24 December 2016
    CIA Director John O. Brennan

    CIA Chief Warns the Obama Administration Against Anti-Russian Moves

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster, File
    US
    256176361

    Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan is warning the White House against waging cyber attacks on the Russian government in retaliation for allegations that the Kremlin interfered with the US presidential election.

    The CIA seal is seen displayed before President Barack Obama speaks at the CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va., Wednesday, April 13, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    CIA Refuses to Brief Senate Homeland Security Chair on Alleged Russian Hacking
    The US government has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of hacking the Democratic Party to help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in the recent presidential election. The claims have been widely criticized by veterans of the intelligence community, as well as by the Kremlin.

    "I don't think we should resort to some of the tactics and techniques that our adversaries employ against us. I think we need to remember what we're fighting for," Brennan said in an interview with National Public Radio broadcast on Friday morning.

    Brennan said that the tit-for-tat methods of retaliation that have been suggested are “beneath us.”

    "We're fighting for our country, our democracy, our way of life, and to engage. And the skullduggery that some of our opponents and adversaries engage in, I think is beneath this country's greatness," Brennan stated.

    Fox News Host Destroys Democratic Lawmaker Over Russian Hacking Claims
    © YouTube/High Energy
    Fox News Host Destroys Democratic Lawmaker Over Russian Hacking Claims
    Clinton supporters, still unwilling to accept Trump’s win, have been calling for an investigation into “Russian meddling.” President Obama has asked the intelligence community to provide him with a full analysis of the allegations before he leaves office on January 20.

    At a year-end press conference on Friday, Putin again commented on accusations that the Russian government interfered with the election, asserting that the Democratic Party is blaming their failures on external factors.

    "The current [US] administration and the leadership of the US Democratic Party are trying to put the blame for all their failures on external factors. We know that the Democratic Party has lost not only the presidential elections, but also the Senate [race], where the Republicans now have a majority, and in the Congress, where the Republicans have a majority [as well]. Is it also my doing?" Putin said.

    Brennan also discussed Syria in his NPR interview, and predicted that the recapture of Aleppo will not end violence in the region.

    "Aleppo's fall, to me is not a sign that there is going to be an end to this conflict because I am convinced that many, many of those oppositionists, the ones who are trying to reclaim their country for their families, for their neighbors, for their children, will continue to fight," he said.

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      What? These people must be insane. After all of this, with a few weeks left?
    • Reply
      edover3
      Brennan doesn't want US govt. to wage cyber attacks on Russia because he knows that Russia didn't wage cyber attacks; but Russia will, if US does so.
    • Reply
      David C
      Having failed to persuade us that the Russians stole the election by means unspecified, they now hope to impress us with their magnanimity for not 'retaliating' against the Russians for something they didn't do. There is something wrong with that logic.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "I am convinced that many, many of those oppositionists, the ones who are trying to reclaim their country for their families, for their neighbors, for their children, will continue to fight," he said."

      I like the term "oppositionists". It is nice and neutral. The fact, however, that he helps define these "oppositionists" by their "reclaiming" their country for anyone, remotely, close to being Syrian, does not exclaim why they are coming from such remote areas as Minnesota, New York, Libya, North Africa, Sweden, the UK and even Australia, belies that most of them are NOT reclaiming anything except for themselves and the romantic idea of "liberating" anyone from anything. They are in it for the idealism, the equipment given them and the promise of a paycheck. "Brennan, you are a liar!"
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      The left not only lost the presidency but many seats in congress. It's time to stop blaming others and look at how they have failed with so many voters. If their candidate was so great, no foreign influence would possibly affect the outcome of the election.
    • Reply
      affordable.guy
      I think Mr John Brennan needs to call BULL SHIT to these false allegations. It might shut up goof troop for another day.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      Brennan singing from the Trump hymn sheet now ... Lots of things going on behind the scenes-- believe President Trump gave the CIA a talking to... This Brennan is a coward, don't even have the guts to tell Obama that they have NOTHING on Russia-- Nada, zilch-- because NONE exist because Russian interference DID NOT HAPPEN! It was just a Grimm fairy tale and in this instance a very grim one for the USA, because truly literally billions of people all over the world were and continue to be stunned by the complete and utter senseless drivel coming out of Washington-- !! These people sound like characters in a third rate Soapy! Well at least the American people did not end up with KK--!
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, He's a coward -- that's why-- they cannot articulate the word 'terrorist' because they long ago choked on their own web of lies!
      The fall of Aleppo!!! Bah!! Only thing that of late is falling is America!-- with the madness pervading in its so-called halls of power!
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply toDavid C(Show commentHide comment)
      David C, Just read this ...
      CNN, Turncoats, Terrorists, and the Obama Plan
      journal-neo.org/2016/12/23/cnn-turncoats-terrorists-and-the-obama-plan-2

      What an author-- a REAL American-- not the flotsam which are but mere puppets of the global bankster gangsters -- the hedonist globalists who are destroying the United States!

      journal-neo.org/2016/12/23/cnn-turncoats-terrorists-and-the-obama-plan-2

      Brennan should read this and send a copy to Obama...
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tochoticastile(Show commentHide comment)
      choticastile, Take it easy! Remember, on this site, you are only preaching to the choir!
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, At least you brought a laugh... thanks. Sorry Marcanhalt, but the hit on the Russian ambassador was the last straw to me. These people have no consciences, no integrity and no humanness-- Still, at least I get to say my say here on Sputnik ...
    • Reply
      elsa.zardiniin reply toedover3(Show commentHide comment)
      edover3, Exactly. He does not look very sophisticated to me; I am not either, so that is what I would have said as well.
    • Reply
      jas
      Can the government pay Obama to leave early? Give him 30 million dollars, tell him to pack and leave.
    • Reply
      Denis the Menacein reply toDavid C(Show commentHide comment)
      David C, It's all to cover their lies about cyberhacking.
    • Reply
      questfortruth
      Beneath the countries greatness? Are you kidding me? Those poor excuses for human beings INVENTED the "skullduggery" he was talking about! The REAL fact of the matter is that they have NOTHING on the Russians and they don't want to be embarrassed ONCE AGAIN by getting caught in another lie.
    • Reply
      ProtectUSA1st
      __"Aleppo's fall, to me is not a sign that there is going to be an end to this conflict”…
      __PLEASE GIVE IT UP / ADMIT & say
      __Thanks to the Wise, Smart & Patient,
      __President Putin the Syrian Fiasco Is Over

      __…I am convinced that__ many? many?__ How Many???
      __ of those oppositionists you mean (TERRORISTS)…

      __At the USA Congressional Hearing the Generals said, 1 or 2
      __One Senator in fact told the General “You Must Be Joking”
      __After spending $500+ Million on Training the TERRORISTS

      __ …the ones who are trying to reclaim their country (They Destroyed)
      __…for their families, for their neighbors, for their children, will __…continue to fight, he said…
      __ TERRORISTS killed _The Army, Civilians _ Families & Friends?

      __Why Not Wait & See How Many will “VOTE for President Assad? ”
    • Reply
      hopscotch64in reply toDarrell R(Show commentHide comment)
      Darrell R, How did they fail?? They recorded over 3 million more votes than Trump!! The failure is not with the Democratic party, it is with the election process which overrides the democratic will of the people. The United States is not a democracy at all, never was never will be.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      Trump, remove Brennan.
    • Reply
      Donboston27
      Maybe im missing something or like millions of others maybe we are just too stupid to understand how do you protect your freedom and democracy by arming violent insurgents from all over the world to topple a countries leadership , someone please explain to us when and how did Bashal Assad threaten Americas freedom and way of life ? If I could get a reasonable explanation I would immediately support and call for taking out Assad and his govt ,but so far nobody was able to explain that
    Show new comments (0)

