Register
15:34 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Phone Tower

    US Congress Urges Regulation, Transparency in Police Use of Stingrays

    © Sputnik/ Yakov Andreev
    US
    Get short URL
    125430

    A new Congressional report urges rigorous standards and transparency in the use of cell-site simulators, better known as ‘stingrays,’ after the product name of the most popular model of the surveillance device.

    Stingrays, suitcase-sized surveillance devices that act as portable cell phone towers to allow the user to track individual phones, are virtually unregulated. Police use these devices to monitor the cellphones of suspects, often without a warrant. Additionally, police and other users sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) when they purchase a cell-site simulator, assuring that they will not divulge use of the device, even in a court case against a defendant that the device helped capture.

    Mike Katz-Lacabe with the Center for Human Rights and Privacy called the use of the devices "the Wild West… we don't know how often they are used, what they are used for and whether we'd consider such a use acceptable." Many civil rights activists have raised concerns that stingrays can violate the rights of American citizens guaranteed to them by the First and Fourth Amendments to the Constitution.

    A report in the US House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, published Monday December 19, is meant to address these unregulated surveillance devices. "While law enforcement agencies should be able to utilize technology as a tool to help officers be safe and accomplish their missions, absent proper oversight and safeguards, the domestic use of cell-site simulators may well infringe upon the constitutional rights of citizens to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, as well as the right to free association," the report reads.

    The report recommends that "Congress should pass legislation to establish a clear, nationwide framework for when and how geolocation information can be accessed and used," including an end to the secretive use of these devices under the NDAs and an impetus for individual states to pass laws requiring a probable cause-based warrant before a stingray device may be used.

    The report found that the US government spent nearly $100 million on cell-site simulators between 2010-2014, and owns at least 400. Due to the NDAs that purchasers must sign, accurate statistics for the use of the devices by local and state law-enforcement groups are unknown.

    Smartphone
    © Flickr/ Japanexperterna.se
    Hundreds of ‘Stingray’ Fake Cell Towers Spy on Unsuspecting Americans

    Perhaps more dangerous than the threat that stingrays pose to privacy and civil liberties is that of how the devices interfere with normal communications. Since cell-site simulators capture all mobile-phone signals within a certain range, uninvolved citizens may find their calls dropped or signals jammed, including emergency calls to 911. Some, but not all cell-site simulators have a 911 pass-through feature, which redirects emergency calls to legitimate cell towers. 

    Christopher Soghoian, a technology expert with the American Civil Liberties Union, called stingrays a "danger to the privacy of uninvolved citizens. These devices cannot be used in a way that only enters the home of the target… this is not a scalpel. It is a shotgun," he said.

    Related:

    US Police Target Poor, Black Neighborhoods With Secret Stingray Surveillance
    For the First Time, Court Refuses to Consider Secretive ‘Stingray’ Evidence
    Court Scolds Baltimore Cops for Secret Stingray Use
    US To Reveal Number of Americans Caught In Surveillance Net By January 2017
    US Mass Surveillance Likely to Continue Under Trump
    Tags:
    police accountability, police, surveillance, Stingray, American Civil Liberties Union, House of Representatives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Regardless of how thick the laws are in places, the people in powers would find loopholes to bypass to use those tools. The question is, are they using those tools to really get the wanted person? The answer is highli likely NO. More likely the use of such tools are to show who is in charge, who is in authority, and often for the fun of it. Because the tools are there, the free money to spend is there, and the loophole is there and so big that they can do what they want without accountability.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok