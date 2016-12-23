US Senator Prompts Obama Administration to Veto UNSC Resolution on Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council will vote for the Israeli settlements resolution later in the day. The resolution demands that Israel immediately and completely stop all settlement activities in the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem.
"I am strongly opposed to the UN putting pressure on Israel through one-sided resolutions," Schumer stated. "An abstention is not good enough. The Administration must veto this resolution."
Furthermore, the senator argued that the United Nations has long shown "its anti-Israel bias."
The UN Security Council’s vote on this resolution was initially planned for December 22. However, resolution-sponsor Egypt asked on Thursday for the vote be postponed.
