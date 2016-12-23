US Senator Prompts Obama Administration to Veto UNSC Resolution on Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council will vote for the Israeli settlements resolution later in the day. The resolution demands that Israel immediately and completely stop all settlement activities in the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem.

"I am strongly opposed to the UN putting pressure on Israel through one-sided resolutions," Schumer stated. "An abstention is not good enough. The Administration must veto this resolution."

© AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX US Democratic Senators Back Trump's Call to Veto UN Settlements Resolution on Israel

Schumer added that Israel and Palestine should engage in peace talks in order to find an effective solution for stabilizing the situation in the region.

Furthermore, the senator argued that the United Nations has long shown "its anti-Israel bias."

The UN Security Council’s vote on this resolution was initially planned for December 22. However, resolution-sponsor Egypt asked on Thursday for the vote be postponed.