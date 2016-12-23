US Senate Committee to Suspend UN Aid if Israel Resolution Approved - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Graham serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee and oversees the US funding programs for the United Nations.
"If the United Nations moves forward with the ill-conceived resolution, I will work to form a bipartisan coalition to suspend or significantly reduce United State assistance to the United Nations," Graham stated.
The UN Security Council’s vote on this resolution was initially planned for December 22. However, resolution-sponsor Egypt asked on Thursday for the vote be postponed.
The resolution demands that Israel immediately and completely stop all settlement activities in the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete OMG that man is deaf dumb and blind does he realise what he has just said? that's outright 'Blackmail' of the worst kind has he no decency the man is subhuman an absolute POS. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Terrorist American government.
ivanwa88
Does go a long way to explain how the US is in catastrophic debt of 20 Trillion and where the money was going and for what purpose 99% of all nations that are joined at there hips are being paid massive bribes to stay connected at the hip.
Mitach2002