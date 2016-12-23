US Senate Committee to Suspend UN Aid if Israel Resolution Approved - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Graham serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee and oversees the US funding programs for the United Nations.

"If the United Nations moves forward with the ill-conceived resolution, I will work to form a bipartisan coalition to suspend or significantly reduce United State assistance to the United Nations," Graham stated.

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY UN Security Council Ready to Vote on Israel Settlements Resolution Friday - French Envoy

The senator warned that any nation that supports the resolution and receives aid from the United States would "put that assistance in jeopardy."

The UN Security Council’s vote on this resolution was initially planned for December 22. However, resolution-sponsor Egypt asked on Thursday for the vote be postponed.

The resolution demands that Israel immediately and completely stop all settlement activities in the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem.