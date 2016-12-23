Register
16:58 GMT +324 December 2016
    Magazine featuring US President-elect Donald Trump on the cover at a news stand in Shanghai

    China Threatens US Over Trump's 'Confronting the Dragon' Economist Appointment

    US
    Chinese state media has threatened the US with "a showdown," after President-elect Trump appointed economist Peter Navarro, who has been an outspoken critic of Chinese foreign policy, to his administration. Before his appointment, Mr. Navarro told Sputnik why he thinks "big bad China" is dangerous.

    Navarro's Appointment: 'Trump's Going to Focus on Trade Wars, Not Real Wars'
    President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Professor Peter Navarro as the head of a new White House National Trade Council.

    The news has caused diplomatic shock-waves.

    In an editorial on Thursday December 22, the Communist party-back Global Times warned:

    "If Washington dares to provoke China over its core interests, Beijing won't fear setting up a showdown with the US, pressuring the latter to pay respect to China," said the newspaper.

    "The US can no longer push China around today."

    The China Daily, another state-backed newspaper, specifically criticized Professor Navarro.

    "There is real cause for concern as the president-elect has named economist Peter Navarro, known for his anti-China alarmism, as his trade adviser. That individuals such as Navarro who have a bias against China are being picked to work in leading positions in the next administration, is no laughing matter."

    Indeed, considering the US's close trade relationship with China, it's a provocative decision by Mr. Trump.

    In 2011, Professor Navarro co-wrote a book called, 'Death by China: Confronting the Dragon — A Global Call to Action.'

    ​The book, and subsequent documentary allege that China is a direct threat to the US's economic prosperity "from currency manipulation and abusive trade policies, to deadly consumer products."

    Professor Navarro was a speaker on Sputnik's Level Talk radio program in July 2016. 

    He told Sputnik that he believes that Chinese foreign policy is marked by "bullying" behavior and increasing isolationism. 

    How Likely is War Between China and the US?

    "Vietnam is afraid of China, and is being bullied by China. China has become very aggressive against the Philippines and Singapore, and has very few allies in the region," Professor Navarro told Sputnik.

    he also highlighted the ongoing situation in the South China Sea. China insists the vast majority of the territory is theirs, a claim that is vehemently disputed by several countries including Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

    At stake is potentially trillions of dollars of oil and gas reserves, and very lucrative sea trade routes.

    In response, China has embarked on large scale land-reclamation projects — creating land on and around existing small islands.

    "China is seizing islands by force and building military garrisons on them, which is provocative not only to the United States but to its neighbors," said Professor Navarro.

    "The 1980s Law of the Sea Treaty dictates that even a small rock in the sea can have a 200 miles economic zones around them, which includes all of the oil and fish within those area. What China has been trying to do is take as many of those rocks as possible."

    Professor Navarro, 67, advised Mr. Trump during his presidential campaign.

    His now official appointment is being seen as the clearest signal yet that Mr. Trump intends to back up his tough anti-Chinese rhetoric.

    ​During the campaign Mr. Trump blamed the loss of millions of manufacturing jobs in the US on China.

    He has threatened to impose a 45 % tariff on Chinese imports.

    The world will watch with bated breath to see what more than a threatened "showdown" Beijing may come back with in response to such a policy.

      peaceactivist2
      China may go along with whatever the us imposed because the chinese usually not fight but build great wall to ward off their enemies instead of fighting.
    • Reply
      Marques rouges
      Isn't that what "Obama's" Asia-pivot strategy was about ? It seems both Trump and Obama are working for the same lobby, pursuing the same strategy !
    • Reply
      Hagbard Celine
      Funny thing about world history: Alliances are made against the strongest potential opponent .

      China has clearly become this in todays age and time.

      This industrial/military polarization will in time attract a matching industrial military potential on the other side to counter it.

      Thats how things have always worked...
    • Reply
      double bonus
      ["If Washington dares to provoke China over its core interests,
      Beijing won't fear setting up a showdown with the US,
      pressuring the latter to pay respect to China,"
      said the newspaper.]

      Yeah, and here is what that "showdown" would look like:
      If China starts with a sword, the US responds with a gun:

      Indiana Jones - Arab Swordsman Scene
      youtu.be/7YyBtMxZgQs?t=10s
    • Reply
      goldcamshaft
      "loss of millions of manufacturing jobs in the US on China." was owing to the greed of american entrepreneurs. Also goods called cheap, made in China, are mostly made to specifications from the usa company, embedded into which, is the opportunity to minimize cost of production in order to make greater profit in mainland usa.
      Looking at mark-up and contribution margins, the american companies make most of the profit, while doing less work.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      It was a US government mistake, that caused this to happen,
      not any Chinese "genius" of entrepreneurship or economic
      development. Just low-paid communist slave labor
      exploitation at the expense of American Workers,
      but in favor of American Consumers.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      China has prided itself on knowing the parameters of the WTO Agreement that they signed on with the greedy Americans who did not know what they were agreeing to, but only what they thought they had to sell to an "eager" Chinese market. The Chinese took that greed as a reason to change the structure of many of the contracts they signed and left the Americans with the short end of a business arrangement. Trump is within his rights to amend that Agreement to change it. The Chinese are not only aware of these possibilities but are pi$$ed at anyone that will stand up to what can only be described as "highway robbery" by them. The Chinese find it hard to 'blink', but they can shit a lot of rice when provoked. If Trump can stand the flatulence, he will have called their bluff. What is not commonly known, too, is that the Chinese production line never stops, regardless of the buyer-seller market demands, worldwide. Their warehouses are full of manufactured goods. The workers, instead of being paid off in yuan, are paid off by means of these same goods. Trump knows that the economy is fixed in this way over there. He already has the worker on his side who wants real money, not a thirteenth or fourteenth microwave.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      The loss of jobs in the US has been soley the US manufacturers fault based purely on greed and nothing more.
      Also US made product have long been of very poor quality and grossly over priced so the public was ready for the lower cost Chinese junk because the more expensive US junk was no better.
      The Chinese manufacturers can make any product to virtually any quality standard you desire but the US companies consistantly order the cheapest and lowest quality then blame China.
      That is the reality...US GREED is the root cause and nothing more.
    • Reply
      landauroj
      China is member of the World Trade Organization, few of countries running by a communistic party, that play the rules of trade according the law of WTO, so what is the problem of Trump. The USA does not like to be overtaken by China using its own UN rules. Plain use of the international rules of trade has allowed many western companies to do businesses in China. It is not the fault of China. Russia is not communist and China is, so Trump wants to pass in history as the president that remove from earth communist China. Doing this will get North Korea and therefore, will circle Russia to exercise pressure in Russia to bend to the USA policies of imperialism.
