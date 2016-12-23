Register
16:58 GMT +324 December 2016
    An international air traveler clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States

    Planning a US Trip? Get Ready for Quiz on Your Twitter and Facebook Posts

    US
    The US government is planning to quiz foreign travelers entering the country about their social media status.

    Anyone entering the US from another country will face questioning about their Twitter and Facebook updates, in the hope that it will help to spot and curb security-related threats.

    Under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) the US ask foreign travelers to provide their social media information. The VWP is for citizens of nearly 38 countries that do not require a visa for tourism, business or while in transit for up to 90 days when entering the US. However, they do need an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) as a valid travel document, during which time their social media information will also be requested.

    ​​However the proposal made by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in June had faced months of criticism from many tech giants and privacy campaigners, who believe this to be an invasion of people's lives and privacy. Nonetheless, it was recently given the go-ahead by the Department of Homeland Security. 

    YouTube Star, Famous for Hoaxes, Kicked Off Delta Flight for Speaking Arabic
    © Twitter/omgAdamSaleh
    YouTube Star, Famous for Hoaxes, Kicked Off Delta Flight for Speaking Arabic (VIDEO)

    Authorities however, say privacy advocates need not be worried as CBP officers will only be able to see what's publicly available on the accounts submitted.

    The ESTA from will now come with an optional request to enter information associated with online presence, which will include Facebook, Google+ and LinkedIN.

    It is expected however, that although the information at present is optional, this will not be the case in the future as border norms become much stricter.

    ​According to US government officials these social media evaluations will mostly detect safety and security threats and the data cannot be used to ban an applicant's travel based on his or her political views, race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation as per the law.

      Dirk Ramsey
      Why bother. The NSA has it all ready.
    • Reply
      jas
      According to US government officials these social media evaluations will mostly detect safety and security threats and the data cannot be used to ban an applicant's travel based on his or her political views, race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation as per the law.
      --
      All can trust me on this. You can never, ever trust the US government (federal) with your info. NICS checks aren't supposed to be stored. They said it would just be used to make sure criminals don't purchase a gun. But they LIED. The US government always lies about what it does with personal information and does whatever it wants once they have it.
    • Reply
      jas
      My problem with this is that it isn't limited to the problem, Muslims.
    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      Only a retard would willingly give up that info.
