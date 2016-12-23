US Democratic Party Forgot Original Meaning of Party's Name - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Democratic party forgot its original name, "shamelessly" using the administrative resource, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The fact that [US] ruling party, which is in power until January 20, a party called 'Democratic', has obviously forgotten the original meaning of its name, this is obvious especially considering its absolutely shameless use of administrative resources. To call for not obeying the decision of the voters, calls to the Electoral College is a bad thing, I have already said that," Putin said at the annual press conference.

Prior to Donald Trump's victory in November 8 elections some of the Democratic party supporters published an appeal to the US citizens and Electoral College not to vote for him.