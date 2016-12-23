© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder Search Warrant in Clinton Email Probe Exposes FBI Director 'Impropriety'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Perpetrators of the breach of the US Democratic Party’s email system are still unknown, but the resignation of the chief of the party's National Committee proves accuracy of information made public by the hackers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual press conference on Friday.

"Some hackers breached the email system of the Democratic Party leadership. As US President-elect said, who knows, who these hackers were. Maybe they were in some other country, not in Russia," Putin said.

"The main thing is the information that the hackers provided to the public. Did they compromise or distort anything? No. The best proof of the fact that they revealed truthful information … was the resignation of the chief of the party's National Committee. It means she acknowledged that the hackers showed the truth," Putin said.