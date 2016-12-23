US Agencies Asked for Conflict of Interest Information on Trump Nominees

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Obama Defers to Trump's 'Prerogative' in Nominating Tillerson, US Cabinet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Carper sent letters requesting information on background probes of Trump nominees to the Cabinet-level Departments of State, Treasury, Defense, Justice, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Transportation, Energy, Education, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security.

In addition, Carper sent letters to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Small Business Administration.

“The President’s nominees, if confirmed by the Senate, will be subject to criminal and civil penalties for violations of these [ethics] laws, which require the disqualification of an executive branch official from participating in any governmental matter in which that official has any financial interest,” Carper wrote.

Most of Trump’s appointments face confirmation hearings and a vote in the US Senate.

Congressional Democrats have been critical of Trump over potential conflicts of interest stemming from his multinational business empire.

Trump has yet to detail plans for managing his businesses while serving as president.