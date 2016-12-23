Texas Officer Under Investigation After Racially Charged Video Goes Viral

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The video, posted on Facebook on Wednesday night that went viral, shows a black woman claiming that her neighbor, who is white, choked her seven-year-old son for littering.

The police officer is heard saying, "Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?" The woman says, "It doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t. It doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him," in which the police officer responds, "Why not?"

The confrontation prompted an exchange that escalated into a physical encounter. A woman — likely her daughter — is seen attempting to calm the mother and remove her from the situation when the officer grabs them and places them under arrest.

A third woman, likely another daughter, was arrested toward the end of the video.

The Internal Affairs Unit "began to immediately review the video and subsequently initiated an internal affairs investigation," the release stated on Thursday.

The release noted that "the investigators interviewed two of the three arrestees at the Fort Worth city jail within two hours of the department learning of the incident."

The Fort Worth Police Department interviewed witnesses in the incident and reviewed video evidence, including video footage from a body worn camera, the release also said.

The officer has been placed on restricted duty status pending the results of the internal investigation, the release added.