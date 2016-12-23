General Atomics Wins $349Mln Contract for US Air Force Drones

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Under the terms of the contract, General Atomics will provide support and services for MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial systems, the Pentagon stated on Thursday.

The company will provide program management, logistics support, technical and software maintenance, flight operations support, depot repair and depot field maintenance and other services, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2017, the Defense Department added.