Daesh Lists US Churches for Holiday Attack Targets

Daesh called on its members “for bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year” and to attempt to turn peaceful Christian celebrations into “a bloody horror movie,” Vocativ reported.

Names and addresses posted by the group are public information, but terrorists have guided potential killers to focus on certain establishments in all 50 states.

Thousands of Americans appeared on a ‘kill list’ Daesh announced in June. The list did not lead to any known attacks, according to Vocativ.

This week, Daesh claimed responsibility for inspiring an attack on attendees at a Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz, Berlin, that killed 12 and injured at least 49 others.