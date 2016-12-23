Register
03:31 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles during a town hall, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Va.

    Trump's Advisor Predicts US Trade Improvement in Long-Term Period

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5622

    Businessman Carl Icahn, President-elect Donald Trump's newly appointed advosor on regulatory reform issues, said that despite short-term hurdles, the US trade will see an improvement in future.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The future of US trade relationships with other nations under Trump administration may suffer in the short-term but will improve, Icahn said in an interview.

    "Am I concerned about the market in the short term? Yes, I am concerned," Ichan stated in a phone interview with CNBC on Thursday.

    However, Icahn asserted the economic situation in the United States would improve after Trump established his administration policies.

    Moreover, Icahn said once the policies are in place, the new administration can tackle pressing trade issues.

    "If you get into a trade war with China, sooner or later we'll have to come to grips with that. Maybe it is better to do it sooner."

    A demonstrator displays a placard to protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo
    © AFP 2016/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    American Exports Face New Barriers With Trade Deals That Exclude US
    Icahn also claimed the administration of outgoing Presidetn Barack Obama made several decisions that had negative impact on the US economy.

    During the election campaign, Trump has widely criticized international trade deals backed by Obama, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he promised to repeal. Trump also pledged to impose tariffs on imports from China and Mexico.

    Trump has repeatedly expressed the desire to focus on the economic development of the United States and bilateral trade deals in order to support the US economy and bring jobs back to the country.

    On Wednesday, Trump named businessman Icahn as his special advisor on regulatory reform issues. Trump's transition team said Icahn would remove regulations that are hindering job growth.

    Related:

    Trump to Meet With US Admiral Allen, Ex-Deputy Trade Rep. Lighthizer Monday
    China to Pursue Multilateral Trade Deal That Excludes US
    Trump Team Assures US Chamber of Commerce Not to Oppose Trade With Turkey
    Tags:
    improvement, trade, Donald Trump, Carl Icahn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok