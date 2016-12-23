Trump's Advisor Predicts US Trade Improvement in Long-Term Period

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The future of US trade relationships with other nations under Trump administration may suffer in the short-term but will improve, Icahn said in an interview.

"Am I concerned about the market in the short term? Yes, I am concerned," Ichan stated in a phone interview with CNBC on Thursday.

However, Icahn asserted the economic situation in the United States would improve after Trump established his administration policies.

Moreover, Icahn said once the policies are in place, the new administration can tackle pressing trade issues.

"If you get into a trade war with China, sooner or later we'll have to come to grips with that. Maybe it is better to do it sooner."

Icahn also claimed the administration of outgoing Presidetn Barack Obama made several decisions that had negative impact on the US economy.

During the election campaign, Trump has widely criticized international trade deals backed by Obama, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he promised to repeal. Trump also pledged to impose tariffs on imports from China and Mexico.

Trump has repeatedly expressed the desire to focus on the economic development of the United States and bilateral trade deals in order to support the US economy and bring jobs back to the country.

On Wednesday, Trump named businessman Icahn as his special advisor on regulatory reform issues. Trump's transition team said Icahn would remove regulations that are hindering job growth.