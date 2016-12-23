Register
    Obama Sets Up Committee to Help Immigrants Serving in US Military

    Outgoing President Barack Obama has set up a committee to suggest to his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, ways to help 110,000 new immigrants who became US citizens through serving in the military, the White House said on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The group has been tasked to prepare a plan that could ease access to services and benefits for immigrants serving in the American armed forces.

    "Within 30 days of the date of this memorandum, the [Interagency] Working Group shall develop an initial three-year strategic action plan that details broad approaches to be taken to enhance access to services and benefits," the White House memorandum said.

    The memorandum noted that since President George W. Bush signed an executive order on the subject after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 1.1 million people have been naturalized as US citizens upon completing service in the US armed forces.

    The announced plan will be supplemented by a more detailed plan, to be published within 120 days of December 22 that discusses the steps to be taken in greater detail, the memorandum added.

    Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as Obama’s successor on January 20 so that both the outline plan and the later more detailed one to be drawn up by the Working Group will have to be implemented by Trump’s new administration, not Obama’s outgoing one.

    Trump has repeatedly emphasized during his election campaign his support for immigrants who enter the United States in legally approved ways and also his determination to improve government support for veterans of the US armed forces.

      marcanhalt
      Here's an idea, Obama. Instead of staying in Washington D.C. when you are done in the WH, why don't you take your immigrant friends back to Chicago with you to Pastor Wright and Rahm Emmauel and let you all deal with them?
      jas
      Disgusting. All Obama cares about is trying to make Trump look bad. I tried to give Obama a chance, but the guys who despise Obama were right. There's nothing good about Obama. So Obama's plan is to implement a poison pill so Trump has to spend time and attention on undoing the damage Obama did because Obama doesn't want Trump to be successful.
      jas
      And what's the excuse for not doing that 8 years ago?
      peaceactivist2
      How came i was denied military service when i was not a us citizen? When was the law changed to allow immigrants on green cards to serve in the military?
      peaceactivist2, www.uscis.gov/news/fact-sheets/naturalization-through-military-service-fact-sheet

      I didn't look up the actual change for peace time, but green cards for combat service was by Bush 43 executive order in 2002.
