03:26 GMT +323 December 2016
    Flowers are placed in front of a portrait of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov in the Foreign Ministry in Moscow a day after the assassination of the Russian ambassador in the Turkish capital

    After Praising Russian Ambassador’s Murder, US Newspaper Shocked by Blowback

    © AFP 2016/ Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
    326314884

    Following an article praising the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in Turkey, New York Daily News (NYDN) columnist Gersh Kuntzman has been surprised by pushback from readers, suggesting also that 'this is a disturbing trend' - that Americans may empathize with a Russian killed by an Islamic terrorist.

    It seems that, despite the best efforts to revive mid-20th-century Cold War stereotypes, mainstream media is falling for them once again. The New York Daily News columnist now can attest to it, from his own experience. On Tuesday December 20, Kuntzman wrote a piece with a headline that speaks for itself: ‘Don’t cry for Russia’s slain envoy, who was Putin’s lackey.’ The article glorified the murder of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, and stooped to calling it an example of "justice being served."

    Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov moments before he was shot and killed in Ankara
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Moscow to Pay Respect to Murdered Russian Ambassador Karlov on Thursday

    Why would an American journalist do this? Well, the deceased is Russian, and that, according to Kuntzman’s logic, should be enough. Kuntzman then compares Vladimir Putin and today’s Russia to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany; following his story by likening Karlov’s assassin, Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, to Herschel Grynszpan, a Polish Jew who assassinated a Nazi embassy official in 1938. Kuntzman also claimed that he hoped that Karlov’s assassin, who shot an unarmed diplomat in the back nine times, would be vindicated by history in the same way that Grynszpan was.

    But the majority of NYDN readers were shocked and disgusted by Kuntzman’s words. The newspaper’s Facebook page was flooded with comments denouncing the columnist. "Gersh literally praised terrorists for killing an ambassador, what's more pathetic and low than that, maybe you should go to Syria and see just how barbaric your idols are first hand," read one comment. "Gersch Kuntzman, you do not deserve to call yourself a journalist. Your parents should be very ashamed of raising you with such lack of humanity and basic decency," reads another.

    Russian authorities joined in the denunciation: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on her Facebook page wrote to Kuntzman: "Do you realize that you have equated the struggle of the Jewish people against anti-Semitism in the 1930s with the terrorist methods of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, who claimed responsibility for the attack?" She also said the Ministry will demand an official apology from the NYDN’s chief editor.

    Moscow residents lay flowers near Russian Foreign Ministry in memory of slain Ambassador Karlov
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    NY Daily News Joins Daesh in Celebrating Assassination of Andrey Karlov

    Eager to take advantage of his newfound spotlight, Kuntzman followed his original article with another on Wednesday. "Apologize, Russia? Only if you go first and apologize for Putin's thuggery… and you’ve got a long list of things for which to atone," he states, accusing the Russian President of everything from intervening in Syria, hacking the US election, and murdering Polish President Lech Kaczynski in 2010. Kuntzman then lashes out at fellow Americans who personally wrote to him to express their outrage over his glorification of terrorism: "I received dozens of emails from American readers also siding with Russia against me on this one. This is a disturbing trend. The British government has called Putin a war criminal. Yet my hate mail suggests that Americans trust Russia more than our greatest ally, Great Britain."

    In the ‘war criminal’ quote, Kuntzman refers to remarks by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said that Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria. However, if the NYDN columnist takes everything Johnson says so close to heart, he should remember that it is the same person who was applauding Syrian President Bashar al Assad just this March after the liberation of Palmyra: "Hooray, I say. Bravo – and keep going." It’s the same person, who suggested "half-Kenyan" Obama may have an "ancestral dislike" of the UK. And, since Kuntzman prefers Nazi Germany analogies, he probably knows that Boris Johnson often uses this analogy as well: he compared the EU to Nazi Germany, while campaigning for Brexit. 

    Still surprised your readers are disgusted, Mr. Kuntzman?

      jas
      Tuesday was December 20. Today in the US is Thursday, December 22. The correct time is 3:01 PM (EST)
    • Reply
      jas
      It should also be presented that Boris Johnson offered condolences for Russia's lost of Karlov. It takes a barbaric beast to celebrate Karlov's murder. It's time for the US to go back to the days of common courtesy. It was only 40-45 years ago that the US had real schools. Kids learned real history and learned how to do math and use dictionaries. Kids learned cursive handwriting and respected the teachers. There were prayers at football games. The progressives came in and destroyed the decency.

      Now we have promotion of homosexuality and are taught to be anti-Christian. And they give us the Kuntzman's of the world. That's how we got from there to here, the DNC.
    • Reply
      Tim - USA
      This jerk needs to be fired.
    • Reply
      TechinBris
      Jas, read what you wrote and get a grip. You are doing exactly what Cuntzsman did. Please cease and desist in making disgusting accusations against people who don't want, or refuse to conform to your dictated beliefs that everyone should be just like you. Show some respect to the freedom for people to be what they wish to be, especially when they strive for democracy with responsibility, as most people try to do.
      Thank you for your co-operation. It is appreciated.
    • Reply
      Chandrasekhar
      Isn't this a hate crime?
    • Reply
      Donnyin reply toChandrasekhar(Show commentHide comment)
      Chandrasekhar, ..to conform to 'dictated' beliefs. I agree, nobody should be dictating beliefs. Nobody from any side of any belief.
    • Reply
      elsa.zardiniin reply toTechinBris(Show commentHide comment)
      TechinBris, Wrong site to comment, I mean for you.
    • Reply
      elsa.zardiniin reply toDonny(Show commentHide comment)
      Donny, Wait until the beheaders with their beliefs come after you.
    • Reply
      FightForTruth
      Another dog, competing for veiwer ratings and corporate sponsorship. These types will print anything for ratings and attention. He is no doubt being patted on the back as we speak.
    • Reply
      Antares Prime
      This Kuntzmann guy is only allowed to write at the New York Daily News because that entire tabloid from top to bottom is dictated by Israeli values. The pro-Israeli forces in the United States hate Russia first and foremost and it is they who are spearheading the decline in relations with it. Kuntzmann would even be over the top for lamestream media. He has clearly lost a gasket as can be seen from his tirade and in any other venue would be determined a good candidate for a mental institution.
    • Reply
      Marques rougesin reply toAntares Prime(Show commentHide comment)
      Antares Prime, So true, they hate Russia, because their take over under Eltsin back fired, then because Moscow supported Assad and aborted their plan for a Grand Israel or at least a Grand Chaos, they hate Russia because Stalin didn't let Trotsky take over, and anyway, they hate Whites, at least white Goys !
    • Reply
      Austrian Schoolin reply toTechinBris(Show commentHide comment)
      TechinBris, blah, blah, blah
    • Reply
      karlof1in reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Sorry, but you are 100% wrong about progressives being the bane you ascribe to them. Liberals, yes; but Liberals are not automatically Progressives. Genuine Progressives like myself abhor Kuntzman's words and the vast majority of acts perpetrated by the Outlaw US Empire!
    • Reply
      David C
      What this so-called journalist wrote is beneath contempt.
    • Reply
      questfortruth
      Where do these saps get their information? Are they all idiots, or just stupid?
      It's beyond any intelligent comprehension.
    • Reply
      michael
      by their words shall you know them (the enemy that is)
