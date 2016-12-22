Register
03:26 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Edward Snowden in Citizenfour (2014)

    Congressional Report Aiming to Smear Snowden, Surprisingly Exonerates Him

    © East News/ CAP/FB, Capital Pictures
    US
    Get short URL
    52214181

    A Congressional report aimed at smearing Edward Snowden has surprisingly exonerated him, and the whistleblower took to Twitter on Thursday to brilliantly explain the details.

    Former NSA Contractor Edward Snowden
    © Sputnik/
    Edward Snowden ‘Not Counting On’ Pardon From Obama
    The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee declassified a report claiming that Snowden is in contact with Russia’s intelligence services.

    The report claims that it had not established what information obtained by the whistleblower ended up in the hands of foreign governments.

    "It is not clear which of the documents Snowden removed are in the hands of a foreign government,” the report reads. Despite the lack of evidence of any information being given to foreign governments, the report goes on to claim that the whistleblower is working with Russian intelligence officials.

    On Twitter, Snowden noted that after three years of investigating, according to the report, they have still not been able to find any evidence of harmful intent, foreign influence, or harm.

    Snowden also pointed out that their assertion that he is working with Russia is based on a quote from Russian Senator Frants Klintsevich, who earlier this week claimed that NATO assassinated Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov.

    “This is the standard of evidence the worst claims they level are based on, after three years and millions of dollars. But it goes on,” Snowden tweeted.

    The report also claims that the whistleblower visited China while he was in Japan. 

    “Never happened — not even transit. And USG knows this, because of passport control,” Snowden wrote.

    The report then claims that he attended a hacker conference and met Chinese hackers, and then told his coworkers at the NSA how great China is. Snowden tweeted that this claim is both “false and insane.”

    “Moreover, I never went to any hacker con during my time in government, IIRC. Think my first was HOPE, speaking alongside Ellsberg-- in 2014!” Snowden added.

    The whistleblower called the report an “endless parade of falsity, so unbelievable that it comes off as parody,” but noted that it is unintentionally exonerating.

    “They document me going, again and again — over years, despite punishments — to superiors to report complaints of waste, fraud, and abuse,” Snowden explained. “They characterize many of the best things I ever did — standing up for co-workers, reporting XSS vulns in TS/SCI systems — as wrongs.”

    He notes that the report does not mention that journalism based on his revelations won a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, helped to reform US laws, and changed even the President’s mind.

    “Yet they argue at length I should have gone to NSA's Inspector General. That he would end these abuses and protect whistleblowers,” Snowden wrote.

    The former NSA Inspector General in question, George Ellard, was, as we previously reported, recently fired for retaliating against another whistleblower.

    The findings of his retaliation validate Snowden’s claims that he feared going through official channels to report his concerns about NSA overreach, although it was confirmed that he had expressed his worries about domestic spying programs to his supervisors in a series of emails.

    Most importantly, perhaps, is the fact that the report admits that Snowden had purged and abandoned hard drives rather than bringing them through Russia — something he would have been unlikely to do if he had been working with Kremlin intelligence agencies.

    “Final note: HPSCI's report admits I purged and abandoned hard drives rather than risk bringing them through Russia. Glad it's settled,” Snowden wrote.

    In 2013, after releasing the trove of information on the NSA global surveillance program, Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum for one year. In 2014, it was upgraded to a three-year residence permit to stay in the nation.

    Snowden is currently facing charges for espionage and theft of government property that could result in a prison sentence of up to 30 years should he return to the US. His lawyers and supporters are campaigning for him to receive a pardon from President Barack Obama before the US leader leaves office.

    Related:

    Snowden Says Accepts Possibility of Extradition to US
    Trump to Face Opposition From CIA if Attempts to Pardon Snowden - Ex-CIA Agent
    Edward Snowden ‘Not Counting On’ Pardon From Obama
    Snowden: Petraeus Disclosed Secrets, Faced No Jail due to 'Two-Tiered System'
    'Scared' Berlin Slammed for Appeal Against Court Verdict on Snowden Questioning
    Tags:
    Surveillance, NSA, National Security Agency, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, George Ellard, Edward Snowden, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Gary F.
      Recall that HOPEX in 2014, in the Pennsylvania hotel at Manhattan, that was really a lot of fun. And indeed quite many folks were following his famous talk, or rather a chat, but, for sure, remotely. The year was remarkable in many ways too, and a lot has happened ever since. Back in then things were quite innocent, but for today, oh my, most of the former governments and intel agencies are really going nuts.
    • Reply
      Antares Prime
      These guys are doing anything and everything to link anyone they don't like with Russia these days, and Edward Snowden makes an especially good target. There is a target on Russia's back for no reason. They're trying to create a kind of critical mass of instinctive hatred for Russia just like they did to Iraq before the Iraq war, by manufacturing a fake image of public support for their illogical and grossly adversarial posture toward it. Let's hope sanity returns to US Russia policy after Trump's inauguration.
    • Reply
      seanrkearney
      The truth always finds a voice.....The anti Russia neo McCarthyism is so obviously a lie no one believes it....
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok