Register
03:24 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Manhattan

    Mystery Military Flights Over Manhattan Were Trump Rescue Drill

    © Flickr/ 6SN7
    US
    Get short URL
    373542

    Two low-flying military helicopters and an airplane unnerved New Yorkers last week by flying in circles over Manhattan. It turns out, the aircraft were part of an “emergency relocation” drill, in the event that President-elect Donald Trump needs to be extracted from the city.

    Many New Yorkers reported being startled as a C-130 search-and-rescue aircraft, which has a 130-foot-wingspan, and two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters entered the “no fly” area of Manhattan for approximately 40 minutes without no explanation.

    DNAInfo reported that the aircraft were aiming to “identify locations, primarily in Central Park, where a chopper could touch down near Trump's home inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and 56th Street, and safely evacuate Trump and others from the city.”

    “It was the military doing their homework,” an unnamed source told the website.

    Another source said that “they were making plans how to remove him, mapping plans and strategizing.”

    According to sources, in an emergency requiring the evacuation of the President, he would be taken north to Central Park by the Secret Service, and then a helicopter would transport him to Washington DC, or a secret site in Virginia or West Virginia.

    While the drill is understandably necessary, many residents and law enforcement were unhappy that no notice or explanation was given while the drill was taking place.

    “They should have told people they were doing recon, and going to fly at low altitudes, instead of keeping it a secret,” a law enforcement source told DNAInfo. “People were scared, and rightly so."

    Related:

    Multistate US Drill Jade Helm to Kick Off Amid Military Takeover Claims
    South Korea, US Start Joint Military Ulchi Freedom Guardian Drill – Agency
    Russia, US to Hold Joint Military Drill in July
    Canada Conducts 10-Day NATO Military Drill in Ukraine
    Unexpected Military Drill Held in West Bank by Israeli Armed Forces
    Tags:
    Military Training Drill, Trump Tower, Secret Service, US Military, Donald Trump, New York, Manhattan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Trump is the incoming POTUS. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what was happening. The US needs to mature and quit being so fragile and such cry babies.
    • Reply
      FightForTruth
      Loose lips sink ships.
    • Reply
      questfortruth
      The way this government has lied about EVERYTHING, I'd be more inclined to believe these planes were looking to see how they could kill Trump rather than save him.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok