Trump Reaffirms Plans to 'Drain the Swamp' of Ex-Officials Lobbying US Gov't

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Throughout the 2016 US presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly promised that he would impose a five-year waiting period before former government officials can lobby the US Congress, political appointees, agency bureaucrats and the White House.

"Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase ‘drain the swamp’ was no longer being used by me," Trump tweeted. "Actually, we will always be trying to DTS [drain the swamp]."

On Wednesday, former US House of Representatives Speaker and Trump supporter Newt Gingrich said he was told that Trump disclaims the pledge, and while the president-elect thought it was cute on the campaign trail, he does not want to use it anymore.

Since winning the November 8 presidential election, Trump nominees for top administration posts have raised concerns that private interests will have outsized influence on government policy.