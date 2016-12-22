Snowden Slams US Intelligence Report on His Alleged Links to Russian Intel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the report released earlier Thursday, Snowden is and was in the past in contact with Russia’s intelligence services.
"Unsurprising that HPSCI's report is rifled with obvious falsehoods. The only surprise is how accidentally exonerating it is. After three years of investigation and millions of dollars, they can present no evidence of harmful intent, foreign influence, or harm," Snowden said on Twitter.
Unsurprising that HPSCI's report is rifled with obvious falsehoods. The only surprise is how accidentally exonerating it is. 1/x— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 22 декабря 2016 г.
After three years of investigation and millions of dollars, they can present no evidence of harmful intent, foreign influence, or harm. Wow.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 22 декабря 2016 г.
According to the whistleblower, the report claims without evidence that he is "in cahoots with Russian intel. Everyone knows this is false."
Despite this, they claim without evidence I'm in cahoots with Russian intel. Everyone knows this is false, but let's examine their basis:— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 22 декабря 2016 г.
The report also alleged that the US intelligence community, including the NSA had not taken appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized information disclosure after Snowden leaked massive amounts of information.
Claim: I went to a hacker conference, met Chinese hackers, then told people at NSA how great China is (seriously?). False and insane.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 22 декабря 2016 г.
In the United States, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How come I never read about relationships or even courteous mention between Snowden and known privacy advocates. Snowden stays locked to some tight little circle of people that are inexplicably able to carry storage devices of stolen NSA files through airports for books, websites or movies etc. But the real privacy advocates have their cell phones confiscated and are told to tell passwords and are otherwise constantly hassled when they travel by air.
jas
Snowden is an inserted (installed) pressure point. Russia is relatively well-meaning and reasonable, so NATO has to install artificial points of contention, conflict.