Snowden Slams US Intelligence Report on His Alleged Links to Russian Intel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the report released earlier Thursday, Snowden is and was in the past in contact with Russia’s intelligence services.

"Unsurprising that HPSCI's report is rifled with obvious falsehoods. The only surprise is how accidentally exonerating it is. After three years of investigation and millions of dollars, they can present no evidence of harmful intent, foreign influence, or harm," Snowden said on Twitter.

According to the whistleblower, the report claims without evidence that he is "in cahoots with Russian intel. Everyone knows this is false."

The report also alleged that the US intelligence community, including the NSA had not taken appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized information disclosure after Snowden leaked massive amounts of information.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

In the United States, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

