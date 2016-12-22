Register
22 December 2016
    Documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden reveal that the NSA has technology to convert recorded conversations to text that can be searched for terms like detonator, Baghdad, or Musharaf.

    Snowden Slams US Intelligence Report on His Alleged Links to Russian Intel

    Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden slammed a report by the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) alleging that he had contacts with the Russian intelligence as "rifled with obvious falsehoods."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the report released earlier Thursday, Snowden is and was in the past in contact with Russia’s intelligence services.

    "Unsurprising that HPSCI's report is rifled with obvious falsehoods. The only surprise is how accidentally exonerating it is. After three years of investigation and millions of dollars, they can present no evidence of harmful intent, foreign influence, or harm," Snowden said on Twitter.

    According to the whistleblower, the report claims without evidence that he is "in cahoots with Russian intel. Everyone knows this is false."

    The report also alleged that the US intelligence community, including the NSA had not taken appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized information disclosure after Snowden leaked massive amounts of information.

    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden
    Declassified US House Report Claims Snowden in Contact With Russian Intel Services
    In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

    In the United States, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

      jas
      How come I never read about relationships or even courteous mention between Snowden and known privacy advocates. Snowden stays locked to some tight little circle of people that are inexplicably able to carry storage devices of stolen NSA files through airports for books, websites or movies etc. But the real privacy advocates have their cell phones confiscated and are told to tell passwords and are otherwise constantly hassled when they travel by air.

      Snowden is an inserted (installed) pressure point. Russia is relatively well-meaning and reasonable, so NATO has to install artificial points of contention, conflict.
