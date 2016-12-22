GOP's Push to Create Task Force to Combat Russia's Covert Ops Rejected - Report

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — US Senator Tom Cotton has reportedly led Republican efforts in urging the administration of outgoing President Barack Obama to create a special panel of representatives from numerous government agencies aimed at countering Russia's intelligence operations.

According to Politico, the Obama administration rejected the proposal, stating in an unpublished letter to Congress that the panel would duplicate existing efforts to battle alleged Russian influence in the United States.

Earlier in December, Obama ordered a full investigation of Russia's alleged interference in the US election. Obama asked for the report to be completed before the next administration takes office in January 2017.

Russian officials have called the allegations absurd and intended to deflect US public opinion from pressing domestic issues.