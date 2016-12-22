Trump’s Promise to ‘Drain the Swamp’ Is Lower Priority Than Job Creation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, former US House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich said Trump may be stepping away from his campaign pledge.

"I think if you had to put them in a chronological order, 'drain the swamp' is probably somewhere down at the bottom," Lewandowski stated in a Fox News interview. "I think at the end of the day, it's about the economy."

He added that tax reform, creating more jobs, renegotiating "bad" trade deals and fixing Obamacare are more important to the Trump administration.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly promised he would "drain the swamp" in Washington by imposing a five-year waiting period before former government officials could lobby the US Congress, political appointees, agency bureaucrats or the White House.

Since winning the November 8 election, Trump nominees for top administration posts have raised concerns that private interests, especially from Wall Street, will nevertheless have outsized influence on government policy under the incoming administration.