17:11 GMT +322 December 2016
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa

    Over 60% of Democrats, Independents Against Clinton Standing for 2020 Election

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    575382

    More than 60 percent of supporters of the Democratic Party and independents would prefer Hillary Clinton not to run for the presidential election in 2020, a survey revealed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Just 23 percent of respondents stated they would be "excited" for former secretary to run for presidency again, while 62 percent said they would prefer she did not, the survey conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University found on Wednesday.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, delivers a statement on U.S. election results at the party headquarters in Nanterre, France, November 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    According to the survey, 44 percent of respondents would prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and 43 percent would be "excited" to see US Vice President Joe Biden, despite the fact that he will be 78 years old next year, as a candidate for the post.

    Overwhelmingly, respondents would prefer "someone entirely new," with 66 percent of Democrats and independents choosing the option when it was included on a list of possible contenders.

    The survey was conducted from 14 to 18 December among 626 registered voters, who identified themselves as Democrats or independents. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 points.

    On November 8, Donald Trump won the presidential election by 306 projected electoral votes against Clinton's 232, but ceded the popular vote to her by 2.1 percent. The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20.

      whataf005
      Most probably after 8 years, Killary might have gone!!
    • Reply
      eagleson
      She is going to be 72 in 2020 so good luck with her as a candidate again.
    • Reply
      Dirk Ramsey
      I would never vote for her. It dose not matter if she runs in 2020 or not. She is just to corrupt to be elected to anything.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Her bad health will prevent Hillary running again her career is over. As for Biden at the end of 4 years a myriad of positive change will make Biden look like a stuffed horse,
