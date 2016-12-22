USS Gerald R. Ford Almost Ready for Sea Trials - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Chief Executive Officer Michael Petters said that "less than 10 percent of the overall test program [for CVN 78 Ford] remaining to be completed," as cited by IHS Jane's Navy International on Wednesday

Huntington Ingalls Industries is the carrier’s shipbuilder.

Critics of the next generation carrier have cited a June 28 memo by US Department of Defense Director of Operational Test and Evaluation Michael Gilmore, which said the Navy was struggling with the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and arresting gear as well as weapons elevators and dual band radar.

The Ford-class carriers are expected to operate on the high seas for nearly a century.