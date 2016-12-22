After Meeting Trump, Boeing CEO Vows to Build New Air Force One for Under $4Bln

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — Trump's meeting with the CEOs of the aerospace and defense companies comes after he criticized contracts they have with the government in Twitter messages.

"We're going to get it done for less than that ($4 billion), and we're committed to working together to make sure that happens. And I was able to give the president-elect my personal commitment on behalf of the Boeing Co.," Muilenburg was quoted by the Seattle-based Komo News agency as saying.

On December 6, Trump said he wanted to cancel an order for a new Air Force One because Boeing's $4-billion cost for the airplane and associated research and development program was ridiculously high.

According to media reports, the Air Force has budgeted $1.65 billion for the project.

Muilenburg did not disclose the new estimate for building the presidential plane or when it would be finished.

He said Boeing has not started building the airplane yet, but once the requirements and costs are finalized, the company will launch on building the aircraft.