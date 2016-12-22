Trump Announces Formation of White House National Trade Council

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY Trump Names Businessman Carl Icahn Special Advisor on Regulatory Reform

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, Dr. Peter Navarro will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Industrial Policy.

The NTC will advise the president on strategies for trade negotiations, coordinate with other US agencies to boost manufacturing and the defense industrial base and match US workers with manufacturing jobs, the release said.

"The National Trade Council will work collaboratively and synergistically with the National Security Council, the National Economic Council, and the Domestic Policy Council to fulfill the President’s vision of peace and prosperity through military and economic strength," the transition team explained.

According to his website, Peter Navarro holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and is a professor of business at the University of California-Irvine.

The release noted that Navarro was instrumental in developing Trump’s trade and economic agenda.