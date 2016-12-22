Trump Names Businessman Carl Icahn Special Advisor on Regulatory Reform

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar Trump’s Inauguration Week to Begin With Visit to Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The transition team made an announcement on Wednesday.

"President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that Carl Icahn has agreed to serve as a special advisor to the President on issues relating to regulatory reform," the release stated.

The release noted that Icahn will help get rid of job-killing regulations that are preventing the United States to achieve economic growth.

"His [Icahn] help on the strangling regulations that our country is faced with will be invaluable," Trump was quoted as saying in the release.

Icahn said in the release that he is proud to serve President-elect Trump, and that, "It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities."

Icahn will be an advisor to the president, but will not serve as a US federal or special government employee, and will not have any specific responsibilities, the release added.