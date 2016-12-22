Register
    A girl waits in line as voters line up with their ballots at a polling station on election day in Harlem, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016

    Despite Media Push, 71% of Americans Don’t Believe Russia Hacked the DNC

    Despite a major campaign to blame Russia for Hillary Clinton’s election loss, 71 percent of Americans do not believe it to be the case, rejecting a narrative that has been relentlessly pushed in seemingly every news cycle.

    US Has No Information on Claims That Russia’s Putin Was Involved in Hacking – White House
    A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday revealed that only 29 percent of Americans "know with near certainty that Russia is responsible" for the hacking of DNC and Podesta emails.

    Of the 2,000 polled, 44 percent responded that they do not believe Russia influenced the election, while 25 percent are unsure. The number was more divided along party lines however, with only 14 percent of Republicans believing that Russia influenced the election, versus 50 percent of Democrats.

    Many people who have expressed distrust in the accusations that Clinton lost due to Russian intervention cited the fact that the theory is being spread by the same intelligence community and media outlets who insisted, beginning in 2001, that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, causing the administration of George W. Bush to send troops in 2003 to fight a war based on a lie.

    House Intelligence Committee Member: We Oversee CIA, Have No Info on ‘Russian Hacking’

    The lack of belief in this modern disinformation campaign by the mainstream US media shows how little influence they now seem to hold with the public, as trust in their reporting hit a historic low just before the election.

    In a poll conducted by Gallup eight weeks before US voters headed to the polls to choose their next president, trust in the news media reached the lowest point since the company began conducting the survey 44 years ago. Only 32 percent of Americans reported having a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in Western mainstream media. Only 14 percent of Republicans expressed trust in the media, down from 32 percent last year.

    As far as trust in sources of information, Politico’s poll found “Democrats in Congress” to be the least trusted group, followed by their Republican counterparts.

      David C
      The more often the same old lies get repeated, the less believable they sound. The truth doesn't need repeating.
      double bonus
      [The lack of belief in this modern disinformation campaign by the mainstream US media shows how little influence they now seem to hold with the public, as trust in their reporting hit a historic low just before the election.]

      That is not to say people don't think Russia is a skillful country with the capabilities of hacking if they wanted to; as Russians are known to be very talented at computing.

      It is more like when the US Media lies, most Americans can instinctively sense it; and so they are rejecting the US Media for its reporting methods, but not saying anything about Russia's skill level or capabilities.
      Tim - USAin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, As a US citizen I can tell you most people in the US do not believe anything the USA MSM spouts as we all know their agenda. The same goes for most of the EU MSM we read. You are spot on in your assessment and very well worded.

      One thing that gives them away is it is very easy to spot the writers personal opinions versus news. It only takes a couple of words. Most of what is reported as news belongs in the op-ed section, not the news section.
      Seam
      BooooH to the MSM Presstitutes and Russia bashers and Hurray for the sensible American people!
      seanrkearney
      In my view the Western MSM are finished. It took some time but people have woken up and wont be lulled back to sleep.
      Adrienne Adonis
      Majority of Americans have reason to distrust the main stream aka FAKE NEWS MEDIA ...... The media have lied to the American public so many times it becomes a joke to now watch them. The media is not reporting news anymore but taking a bias opinion that is so disgusting to the American public that we all view the main stream media as a comical news agency. When Trump was giving speeches during his campaign in stadiums throughout the US ..... The stadiums were filled to capacity ...... 30,40 , 50,000 supporters attending. He was breaking attendance records at every event. But what did the bias media do ? They focused on the 100 protestors outside the stadium who were calling trump a racist homophobe........ The media gave the impression that the 100 protestors were the view of all America against Trump. The media would never show the crowd because they did not want American to show the record breaking attendance. This disgusted millions upon millions of Americans. We all decided moving forward that they will never be viewed by any one of us on tv and never be trusted again.
      Q
      So far all I've heard is accusations without any kind of proof. After everything that we have found out about Clinton one would have to be a fool to believe Clinton or any of her supporters; especially the cia. Perhaps it's time for Clinton to take a look at her actions. Perhaps it's time for Clinton to stop blaming everyone else for the results of her careless actions. The crux of Clinton's failure is Clinton herself.
