Register
21:42 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US gymnasts

    Over 360 Gymnasts Abused Across US, Including by Coaches

    © AFP 2016/ Emmanuel DUNAND
    US
    Get short URL
    3187826

    Over 360 gymnasts were sexually abused in the United States over the last 20 years by their coaches and gym owners, as well as other adults in the gymnastics field, an investigation conducted by US media reveals.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to a review of police files and court cases conducted by The Indianapolis Star and USA Today, sexual abuse in US gymnastics occurs at a rate of one in every 20 days.

    "It's just too easy for coaches to keep getting hired and hired and hired. Sexual abuse thrives on the fact that people are embarrassed about the topic, ashamed to talk about it, and they keep quiet about it. And that's exactly why molesting coaches keep getting hired at the next place. Nobody talks about a coach that is inappropriate with athletes; the coach quietly moves away and gets hired someplace else," Nancy Hogshead-Makar, an Olympic gold-medal swimmer and CEO of the advocacy group Champion Women said as quoted in the new Indianapolis Star report.

    At least 368 gymnasts claim to have suffered some form of sexual abuse in the United States, the report shows, adding that the alleged abuse has taken place in various states, including California, Washington and Florida.

    Coaches suspected of abuse continue to work with children as gym owners tend to simply fire them without warning future employers of any potential danger.

    USA Gymnastics told the Indianapolis Star that it is working on addressing the issue of child sexual abuse across the United States.

    Related:

    Top-5 Incredibly Talented Russian Female Gymnasts
    Bad Joke or Cute Metaphor? French Anchor Calls Japanese Gymnasts ‘Pikachus’
    German Authorities Turn a Blind Eye to Child Sexual Abuse
    London Mayor to Allocate Extra $5Mln to Struggle Against Sexual Abuse
    Tags:
    gymnastics, sexual abuse, Champion Women, Nancy Hogshead-Makar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      landauroj
      Studies should be made to find out effect in the mind of men of the natural produced Testosterone. Men are keeping doing this since the creation of civilization and before. A drug to stabilize testosterone levels in men must be prescribed. At least women has something as the "period" every month. Men do not have any. When Testosterone are above social level restriction it has unpredictable effects in the brain of men that prone them to sexually assault women. Look at at president Clinton, president Kennedy, president Mitterrand and so on. These men were very educated, however something happen in their brains to breake social rules of good behaviors. In WWII USA soldiers were famous by raping Italian women regardless their age.Nobody was prosecuted.
    • Reply
      C Hanin reply tolandauroj(Show commentHide comment)
      landauroj, men have also their own cycles longer than women of course. generally every 3 to 6 months depending of the individual and the moon.
      Placing men under testosterone prescription is to avoid the problem/mask it and it will not help if a man skips it.... Not every man is like these disrespectful person - generally men with education (respect another human being) - philosophy (you see a brain and not a body) - moral (you simply do not act like that) and control (mind over the body) act normally and not as sexual thugs.

      The best solution is a good normal education and raising the child under proper values and not thinking money/glory and fame can buy anything.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok