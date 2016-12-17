Over 360 Gymnasts Abused Across US, Including by Coaches

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to a review of police files and court cases conducted by The Indianapolis Star and USA Today, sexual abuse in US gymnastics occurs at a rate of one in every 20 days.
"It's just too easy for coaches to keep getting hired and hired and hired. Sexual abuse thrives on the fact that people are embarrassed about the topic, ashamed to talk about it, and they keep quiet about it. And that's exactly why molesting coaches keep getting hired at the next place. Nobody talks about a coach that is inappropriate with athletes; the coach quietly moves away and gets hired someplace else," Nancy Hogshead-Makar, an Olympic gold-medal swimmer and CEO of the advocacy group Champion Women said as quoted in the new Indianapolis Star report.
At least 368 gymnasts claim to have suffered some form of sexual abuse in the United States, the report shows, adding that the alleged abuse has taken place in various states, including California, Washington and Florida.
Coaches suspected of abuse continue to work with children as gym owners tend to simply fire them without warning future employers of any potential danger.
USA Gymnastics told the Indianapolis Star that it is working on addressing the issue of child sexual abuse across the United States.
Studies should be made to find out effect in the mind of men of the natural produced Testosterone. Men are keeping doing this since the creation of civilization and before. A drug to stabilize testosterone levels in men must be prescribed. At least women has something as the "period" every month. Men do not have any. When Testosterone are above social level restriction it has unpredictable effects in the brain of men that prone them to sexually assault women. Look at at president Clinton, president Kennedy, president Mitterrand and so on. These men were very educated, however something happen in their brains to breake social rules of good behaviors. In WWII USA soldiers were famous by raping Italian women regardless their age.Nobody was prosecuted.

landauroj, men have also their own cycles longer than women of course. generally every 3 to 6 months depending of the individual and the moon.
landauroj
C Hanin reply tolandauroj(Show commentHide comment)
Placing men under testosterone prescription is to avoid the problem/mask it and it will not help if a man skips it.... Not every man is like these disrespectful person - generally men with education (respect another human being) - philosophy (you see a brain and not a body) - moral (you simply do not act like that) and control (mind over the body) act normally and not as sexual thugs.
The best solution is a good normal education and raising the child under proper values and not thinking money/glory and fame can buy anything.