US Insurance Companies Covering Terrorist Attacks Asked to Submit Data

Private insurance companies that offer policies covering losses from terrorist attacks are being asked to submit data needed to evaluate the effectiveness government subsidies to cover the losses, the US Department of the Treasury announced in press release on Friday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2015 (TRIP) requires insurers to submit information about their participation in TRIP so that the Treasury Department can evaluate the program and submit a report to Congress.

"For this first collection of information under the law, FIO [Federal Insurance Office] is requesting, and not requiring, that insurers submit certain insurance data in order to assist with the development of the report. Presumably future requests for data will be mandatory, as required by the 2015 law.

The initial terrorism insurance program was approved as a result of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States, which caused an estimated $25 billion in insured losses. Congress allowed the program to expire in 2014 and created a new program the following year.

Under the latest program, insured losses from a terrorist attack must reach a $100 million threshold to trigger a US government payout, with the amount rising to $200 million over the next five years.

Apart from September 11 attacks, two other terrorist strikes in the United States would have qualified under the law’s present limits: a 1993 truck bombing in the basement of New York City’s World Trade Center that produced losses of $835 million, and the 1995 bombing of a government building in the state of Oklahoma that yielded $195 million in losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute.