Register
17:14 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The US Treasury

    US Insurance Companies Covering Terrorist Attacks Asked to Submit Data

    © Flickr/ Son of Groucho
    US
    Get short URL
    0 34

    Private insurance companies that offer policies covering losses from terrorist attacks are being asked to submit data needed to evaluate the effectiveness government subsidies to cover the losses, the US Department of the Treasury announced in press release on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2015 (TRIP) requires insurers to submit information about their participation in TRIP so that the Treasury Department can evaluate the program and submit a report to Congress.

    "For this first collection of information under the law, FIO [Federal Insurance Office] is requesting, and not requiring, that insurers submit certain insurance data in order to assist with the development of the report. Presumably future requests for data will be mandatory, as required by the 2015 law.

    The initial terrorism insurance program was approved as a result of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States, which caused an estimated $25 billion in insured losses. Congress allowed the program to expire in 2014 and created a new program the following year.

    FBI and police continue their investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Threat of Terrorism Exaggerated in US Politics - National Intel Council
    Under the latest program, insured losses from a terrorist attack must reach a $100 million threshold to trigger a US government payout, with the amount rising to $200 million over the next five years.

    Apart from September 11 attacks, two other terrorist strikes in the United States would have qualified under the law’s present limits: a 1993 truck bombing in the basement of New York City’s World Trade Center that produced losses of $835 million, and the 1995 bombing of a government building in the state of Oklahoma that yielded $195 million in losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

    Related:

    Belgian Army to Guard Power Plants From Terrorist Attacks – Ministry
    Libya: From Jamahiriya to Heartland of Terror
    Czech Police Takes All Steps Required to Ensure Security Amid Terror Threat
    Tags:
    terrorism, US Treasury Department, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok