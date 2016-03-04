Register
17:17 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The US Congress is determined to keep American consumers in the dark about potential risks of genetically altered food.

    US Congress 'Not Interested' in Labeling Genetically Altered Foods

    © Flickr/ Kristina Alexanderson
    US
    Get short URL
    787

    The US Congress is determined to keep American consumers in the dark about potential risks of genetically altered food, the result of an intense lobbying effort by seed-producing chemical companies and packaged food providers, Organic Consumers Association Political Director Alexis Baden-Mayer told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Baden-Mayer explained that the most common form of gene engineering could be found in "plants altered to produce their own insecticides or to resist herbicides" that were applied externally, and no one knew the long-term consequences of such actions.

    "It does not look like this Congress is interested in doing anything," Baden-Mayer said. "There’s a lot of corporate pressure to prevent consumers from having any information about genetic engineering."

    On Tuesday, the food lobby scored a major victory when the US Senate Agriculture Committee approved a bill that would ban US states from passing genetic labeling laws on their own.

    Salmon
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    US Government Clears Genetically Modified Salmon for Human Consumption
    If approved by Congress, the bill would scuttle a measure set to take effect this summer in the US state of Vermont, requiring the words, "produced with genetic engineering," on labels of altered products. Similar measures pending in 25 other states would be outlawed on a national level.

    Corporations such as seed producer Monsanto, and makers of packaged foods such as the breakfast cereal giant Kellogg, have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to lobby Congress against proposed labeling laws, Baden-Mayer told Sputnik. "They have the attention of Congress."

    Food producers and chemical companies claim there is no evidence that anyone has ever been harmed by genetically altered organisms (GMO), despite massive amounts consumed in the United States, where almost every item in every supermarket contains some gene-altered ingredients.

    Activists, including many scientists, claim that GMO foods cause infertility and infant mortality in animals, among other effects.

    The bottom line for anti-GMO activists, Baden-Meyer explained, is that consumers have a right to know what they are eating.

    Related:

    Scientists Rule Out Banning Genetically Modifying Embryos
    Say No to GMO: Russia Ends Production of Genetically Modified Food
    Scientists Plan to Genetically Engineer Animals to be Used by US Military
    Tags:
    genetically engineered food, Congress, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok