'Wouldn't It Be Nice': Trump Would Like to Improve Relations With Russia

"Wouldn’t it be nice if actually we could get along with Russia, we could get along with foreign countries," Trump said during a Republican presidential debate broadcast on the Fox News television channel late on Thursday.
The United States is holding a presidential election this year. Twelve US states held primaries and caucuses on March 1, known as Super Tuesday.
Trump, a media and real estate mogul, claimed victories in seven of the 11 states where Republican contests were held.
All comments
Show new comments (0)